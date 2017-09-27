CBS’ Young Sheldon First New Series To Receive Full Season Order!

CBS has given Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon a full season order.

The show’s series premiere retained 98% of its Big Bang Theory lead-in for its series premiere.

CBS has given a full season order to new comedy series YOUNG SHELDON, which premiered Monday night, Sept. 25 . YOUNG SHELDON was the most watched comedy premiere on any network since 2011, averaging 17.21m viewers, and 3.8 in adults 18-49, the highest rating for any new comedy since 2013. In addition, it retained 98% of its THE BIG BANG THEORY viewer lead-in, 93% in adults 18-49 and 95% in adults 25-54, the best retention percentages for any new comedy following an original episode of THE BIG BANG THEORY.

Following its special Monday night broadcast this week, YOUNG SHELDON now moves to its regular time period on Thursday, Nov. 2 at 8:30 PM, following THE BIG BANG THEORY.

YOUNG SHELDON stars Iain Armitage, Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and the voice of Jim Parsons. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak are executive producers for Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.