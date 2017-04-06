HOLY CRAP! Ultimate Star Wars Box Set – LOOK!!! LOOK!!!!

Just in time for next week’s Star Wars Celebration in Orlando comes word of Marvel’s ultimate Star Wars Box Set! This massive 12 premium hardcover set brings together the entire Star Wars Saga into one glorious package. The set is currently available for pre-order on Amazon for $281, $281 dollars. That’s too rich for my blood. The packaging looks amazing. If you want to be my friend, you will get me this gorgeous looking new Star Wars Box Set! Lord knows stupid Marvel Comics won’t send me anything!

Follow Luke Skywalker and the Rebels into all new adventures with the first collection of Marvel’s best-selling new STAR WARS series, and turn to the dark side with Darth Vader’s own debut volume! Then savor a stunning gallery of STAR WARS covers by Marvel’s greatest artists. It’s the ultimate celebration of cinema’s greatest space epic in comic book form!

STAR WARS BOX SET SLIPCASE is only available in extremely limited quantities, so don’t miss your chance to own a piece of STAR WARS history. This slipcase will arrive in local comic shops April 2017 containing the following volumes:

STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: JOURNEY TO THE FORCE AWAKENS – SHATTERED EMPIRE PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS ADAPTATION PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS VOL. 1 PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: DARTH VADER VOL. 1 PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: HEROES FOR A NEW HOPE PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS: THE MARVEL COVERS VOL. 1 PREMIERE HC

STAR WARS BOX SET POSTER

