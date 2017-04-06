Walking Back From the Edge of the Cliff Trailer: Catastrophe: Season Three!

Amazon Original follows one of the most catastrophic couple in TV history – Rob (Rob Delaney) and Sharon (Sharon Horgan) – as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life. Usually very poorly.

The third season of Catastrophe premieres on April 28th. The new trailer shows that they still can’t quite get it together, but at least they’re still trying.

About Catastrophe – Season 3

Rob and Sharon have faced down unexpected pregnancy and abrupt parenthood, but can they survive an unexplained receipt for the morning after pill? With their relationship on shaky ground, they attempt to weather unemployment, mortgages, children who bite, Brexit, jealous coworkers, drunken mistakes, friends in rehab, disastrous job interviews, insane family, and, of course, keeping the children alive. Written by and starring Rob Delaney (Mother. Wife. Sister. Human. Warrior. Falcon. Yardstick. Turban. Cabbage.) and Sharon Horgan (Divorce, Pulling), the critically acclaimed comedy series Catastrophe is produced by Avalon Television, with co-producers Birdbath Productions and Merman.

Cast: Sharon Horgan, Rob Delaney, Carrie Fisher, Ashley Jensen, Mark Bonar, Daniel Lapaine, Douglas Hodge, Jonathan Forbes, Domhnall Gleeson, Gary Lilburn, Tobias Menzies, Frances Tomelty

