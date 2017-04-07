MTV Movie Awards now Adding TV!

As if the MTV Movie Awards isn’t insane enough the format is changing this year to include TV. Is this a sign that MTV has realized that TV has become just as good as film or did they have trouble coming up with movies worth honoring this year? Regardless of the reason, I fully support giving television its due! The show airs May 7 in LA. Who knows, you may see me out there.

Unlike the Golden Globes, the MTV Movie and TV Awards show is pitting TV directly against popular films. It’s going to be intriguing watching TV Shows like Luke Cage and Mr. Robot go against a movie like Get Out in the best “Fight Against The System.” Full list of nominees are below. Adam Devine is hosting.

HE NOMINEES FOR “2017 MTV MOVIE AND TV AWARDS”:

MOVIE OF THE YEAR (Presented by Toyota C-HR)

Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Logan (20th Century Fox)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen (STX Entertainment)

Hugh Jackman – Logan (20th Century Fox)

James McAvoy – Split (Universal Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

SHOW OF THE YEAR

Atlanta (FX)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Insecure (HBO)

Pretty Little Liars (Freeform)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

BEST ACTOR IN A SHOW

Donald Glover – Atlanta (FX)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Mandy Moore – This Is Us (NBC)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

BEST KISS

Ashton Sanders & Jharrel Jerome – Moonlight (A24)

Emma Stone & Ryan Gosling – La La Land (Summit Entertainment)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Taraji P. Henson & Terrence Howard – Empire (FOX)

Zac Efron & Anna Kendrick – Mike & Dave Need Wedding Dates (20th Century Fox)

BEST VILLAIN

Allison Williams – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Demogorgon – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Jared Leto – Suicide Squad (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead (AMC)

Wes Bentley – American Horror Story (FX)

BEST HOST

Ellen DeGeneres – The Ellen DeGeneres Show (NBC)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

with John Oliver (HBO) RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

13TH (Netflix)

I Am Not Your Negro (Magnolia Pictures)

O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)

This is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous (YouTube|Red)

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story (Spike)

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

America’s Got Talent (NBC)

MasterChef Junior (FOX)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Bachelor (ABC)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Adam Devine – Workaholics (Comedy Central)

Ilana Glazer & Abbi Jacobson – Broad City (Comedy Central)

Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Seth MacFarlane – Family Guy (FOX)

Seth Rogen – Sausage Party (Sony)

Will Arnett – The LEGO Batman Movie (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST HERO

Felicity Jones – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Grant Gustin – The Flash (The CW)

Mike Colter – Luke Cage (Netflix)

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Stephen Amell – Arrow (The CW)

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

TEARJERKER

Game of Thrones – Hodor’s (Kristian Nairn) Death (HBO)

Grey’s Anatomy – Meredith tells her children about Derek’s death (Ellen Pompeo) (ABC)

Me Before You – Will (Sam Claflin) tells Louisa (Emilia Clarke) he can’t stay with her (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Moonlight – Paula (Naomie Harris) tells Chiron (Trevante Rhodes) that she loves him (A24)

This Is Us – Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Randall (Lonnie Chavis) at karate (NBC)

NEXT GENERATION

Chrissy Metz

Daniel Kaluuya

Issa Rae

Riz Ahmed

Yara Shahidi

BEST DUO

Adam Levine & Blake Shelton – The Voice (NBC)

Daniel Kaluuya & Lil Rel Howery – Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Brian Tyree Henry & Lakeith Stanfield – Atlanta (FX)

Hugh Jackman & Dafne Keen – Logan (20th Century Fox)

Josh Gad & Luke Evans – Beauty and the Beast (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg – Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party (VH1)

BEST AMERICAN STORY

Blackish (ABC)

Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Jane the Virgin (The CW)

Moonlight (A24)

Transparent (Amazon)

BEST FIGHT AGAINST THE SYSTEM

Get Out (Universal Pictures)

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

Loving (Focus Features)

Luke Cage (Netflix)

Mr. Robot (USA)

Adam Devine is quickly becoming one of the most sought after young comedians and actors in the comedy world. Devine is best known as a co-creator, writer, and star of the hit Comedy Central show Workaholics, which recently wrapped it’s seventh and final season. Devine starred opposite Zac Efron in the recent hit, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, and can next be seen in Magic Camp where he will be playing Andy, a camp counselor who returns to the camp of his youth hoping to reignite his career.

Additionally, Devine will be seen alongside Alexandra Daddario in Netflix’s When We First Met, which will be released in 2017. Devine has headlined sold-out comedy shows all over the nation. Devinacts, writes and produces all of Mail Order Comedy’s material, including Workaholics. Coming up Devine will be seen in Mail Order Comedy’s new project Game Over, Man!, which is set to release end of 2017 on Netflix.

Like this: Like Loading...