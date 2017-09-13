High School Is Hell – Empowered Style!

Adam Warren and Carla Speed McNeil have put their heads together and come up with Empowered & Sistah Spooky’s High School Hell – a new miniseries from Dark Horse that teams Empowered with her frenemy, Sistah Spooky, in a new kind of high school hellscape.

Empowered & Sistah Spooky’s High School Hell is the first Empowered comic book miniseries in standard comics format and issue #1 will be in comics shops on December 20th.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (September 13, 2017)— Empowered’s “frenemy” Sistah Spooky was once a schoolgirl who sold her soul for hotness, but was granted even more magic than beauty. Now, both superheroines find themselves trapped in a high-school hellscape by Spooky’s Infernal Service Provider—with her blonde ex-classmates plotting ritual murder to claim her magic for themselves!

Eisner and Ignatz award-winning artist Carla Speed McNeil, acclaimed creator of Finder and artist of No Mercy, Queen and Country, and more joins Empowered creator and writer Adam Warren for the first Empowered comic-book miniseries in standard comics format.

Empowered & Sistah Spooky’s High School Hell #1 is on sale December 20, 2017 and is available for preorder at your local comic shop.

Praise for Empowered:

“Adam Warren continues to beat the odds and persists in getting better and better with his spicy superhero romp.”— Popdose.com

“A sort of R-rated sitcom exploring geek culture from the inside out, full of exploitative, titillating imagery, but it also features the healthiest and the most realistic romantic relationship in any comic book featuring capes and masks.”— Las Vegas Weekly

“How can it be that I, a young feminist woman fed up with sexist superhero tropes, love Empowered?”—Comics Alliance