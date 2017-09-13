Growing Ratings Spark Three TBS Renewals!

TBS has announced renewals for its hit original series The Guest Boo, People of Earth (pictured) and Wrecked.

All three shows have grown their ratings over the current season.

Turner’s TBS has renewed three of the network’s most recent hit original series: The Guest Book,People of Earth and Wrecked. All three shows rank among the top 10 cable comedies with adults 18-49 in Live +7, and The Guest Book is cable’s #1 new comedy series of the year. The network’s summer series join TBS’ previous 2017 renewals, including the dysfunctional family comedy The Detourand police procedural spoof Angie Tribeca.

The Guest Book is currently averaging 3.5 million viewers per episode across TBS platforms, and is currently the #1 new cable comedy this year.

All of the network’s returning series have shown impressive ratings growth season over season. Among ’s renewals, People of Earth brought in 2.7 million multiplatform viewers per episode, up 22% over season one (P18-34) in linear Live + 7, and Wrecked attracted 3.6 million multiplatform viewers per episode, up 7% over last season (P18-34) in linear Live + 7. Among previously renewed shows, Angie Tribeca was up 17% over its previous season (P18-34) and The Detour was up 3% (P18-49).

“Since rebranding this network just two years ago, we have renewed 100% of our scripted originals, which have all generated impressive audience growth in an environment that’s seeing mostly declines,” saidBrett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS. “Our shows are connecting with fans and we’re going to keep making these genuinely funny comedies with the best creators in this business.”

The Guest Book emerged from Emmy® winner Greg Garcia‘s habit of writing fictitious stories in the guest books of various rental cabins in an effort to freak out the next renters. Season one stars Garret Dillahunt, Carly Jibson, Kellie Martin, Charlie Robinson, Aloma Wright, Lou Wilson, Laura Bell Bundy and Eddie Steeples as residents of a small mountain town who interact with visitors renting vacation home ‘Froggy Cottage.’ The Guest Book is a co-production of CBS Television Studios and Turner’s Studio T. Garcia serves as executive producer along with Alix Jaffe.

Executive-produced by Emmy® winners Conan O‘Brien and Greg Daniels along with creator DavidJenkins and showrunner Norm Hiscock, People of Earth centers on a support group for alien abductees in Beacon, N.Y. In season two, StarCrossed’s members must reckon with the arrival of FBI Agent Alex Foster and the discovery that they were all previously abducted as children. The ensemble cast stars Wyatt Cenac, Ana Gasteyer, Nasim Pedrad, Oscar? Nuñez, Michael Cassidy, AliceWetterlund, Luka Jones, Brian Huskey, Nancy Lenehan, Tracee Chimo, Da‘Vine Joy Randolph,Björn Gustafsson and Ken Hall. People of Earth is produced by Conan O’Brien’s Conaco LLC in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

In season two of the hit survival comedy Wrecked, pirates invade the island. This is bad news for Danny, Owen and the other stranded airline passengers, who’ve only recently recovered from the loss of wi-fi, indoor plumbing and Steve’s attempted takeover of the island. Season two stars Asif Ali, Zach Cregger,Rhys Darby, Brooke Dillman, Will Greenberg, Jessica Lowe, Ally Maki and Brian Sacca. The series is executive-produced by Justin Shipley, Jordan Shipley and Jesse Hara.