Not only does Alien: Covenant have a strong female protagonist in Katherine Waterston’s Daniels, it also has a new poster that looks like a hellish co-production between Hieronymus Bosch and original Alien designer, H.R. Giger.

Alien: Covenant, directed by Ridley Scott and starring Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston and Danny McBride, opens May 19.

