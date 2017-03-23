HAPPY! Finds His Voice In Bobby Moynihan!

Bobby Moynihan has joined the cast of the Syfy pilot, HAPPY! – providing the voice of the titular blue, winged horse.

HAPPY! follows Nick Sax – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man — who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse.

Pilot is from Universal Cable Productions

BOBBY MOYNIHAN will voice the title role of Happy the Horse — a goofy little blue unicorn with a relentlessly cheerful personality. Together, Happy and Nick Sax (Chris Meloni) make the oddest of oddball buddy double acts.

Moynihan joins the previously announced cast led by Meloni, along with Lili Mirojnick, Patrick Fischler, Ritchie Coster and Zabryna Guevara.

Moynihan is in his ninth season as a cast member on “SNL” and is currently shooting a single-camera comedy pilot called “Me, Myself & I.” Additionally, he voices the role of Panda on the animated series “We Bare Bears,” Louie on “Ducktales” and Hal on “Nature Cat.”

Moynihan’s past film credits include “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Sisters,” “Staten Island Summer,” “Inside Out,” “Monsters University,” “Brother Nature,” “The Invention of Lying,” “Grown Ups 2” and “When in Rome.” He will next be seen in the upcoming films, “The Book of Henry,” directed by Colin Trevorrow and “Why We’re Killing Gunther,” with Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Moynihan is a performer at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York. He is also a co-founder of the sketch group “Buffoons” with friends Charlie Sanders and Eugene Cordero. Moynihan graduated from the University of Connecticut in 1999. He hails from Eastchester, N.Y., and lives in New York City with his wife.

New York Times best-selling author Grant Morrison (“Batman,” “The Invisibles”) and Brian Taylor (“Crank,” “Gamer”) wrote and executive produced HAPPY!. Based on the graphic novel of the same name, originally written by Morrison and co-created with artist Darick Robertson, HAPPY! follows Nick Sax – an intoxicated, corrupt ex-cop turned hit man — who is adrift in a world of casual murder, soulless sex and betrayal. After a hit gone wrong, his inebriated life is forever changed by a tiny, relentlessly positive, imaginary blue winged horse. From Universal Cable Productions (UCP), Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Toby Jaffe of Original Film (The Fast and the Furious franchise) will also executive produce. Taylor also directed the pilot.

HAPPY! is one of four pilots currently in development at Syfy including the Superman prequel KRYPTON from Warner Horizon Television, THE HAUNTED and THE MACHINE both from Universal Cable Productions.

