VIZ Media Sets Tokyo Ghoul Complete Box Set Release for October!

Ken Kaneki is an ordinary college student until a violent encounter turns him into the first half-human, half-Ghoul hybrid. Trapped between two worlds, he must survive Ghoul turf wars, learn more about Ghoul society and master his new powers.

Ken Kaneki’s story – Tokyo Ghoul Complete Box Set – will be in stores on October 16th.

VIZ MEDIA ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF THE TOKYO GHOUL COMPLETE BOX SET

The Complete Collection Of The Acclaimed Manga Series Includes All 14 Volumes of TOKYO GHOUL And An Exclusive

Double-Sided Poster

San Francisco, CA, September 19, 2018 — VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, delivers the grotesque horror/action story about a reluctant monster with the release of the TOKYO GHOUL COMPLETE BOX SET on October 16th.

The definitive collection of Sui Ishida’s bestselling manga, which has since spawned spin-off novels and the sequel series TOKYO GHOUL: RE, features all 14 volumes of the original series and includes an exclusive double-sided poster. The TOKYO GHOUL COMPLETE BOX SET is rated ‘T+’ for Older Teens and will carry an MSRP of $149.99 U.S. / $199.99 CAN.

Ken Kaneki is an ordinary college student until a violent encounter turns him into the first half-human, half-Ghoul hybrid. Trapped between two worlds, he must survive Ghoul turf wars, learn more about Ghoul society and master his new powers.

“Since the 2015 U.S. release of volume 1, Kaneki’s journey has haunted and resonated with the TOKYO GHOUL readers,” says Joel Enos, Senior Editor. “The TOKYO GHOUL COMPLETE BOX SET vividly showcases Sui Ishida’s artwork on the box itself and is a nice way to get the full original series in one package—whether you’re starting the series as a new reader or a looking for a collector’s item for a series you already love.”

Sui Ishida was born in Fukuoka, Japan. He is the author of TOKYO GHOUL and several TOKYO GHOUL one-shots, including one that won him second place in the Weekly Young Jump 113th Grand Prix award in 2010. TOKYO GHOUL began serialization in Weekly Young Jump in 2011 and was adapted into an anime series in 2014.

VIZ Media is the official North American publisher of the English edition of TOKYO GHOUL as well as the series sequel, TOKYO GHOUL: RE and also publishes an artbook, TOKYO GHOUL ILLUSTRATIONS: ZAKKI, and a variety of original novels inspired by the smash hit manga series.

For additional information on TOKYO GHOUL and other anime and manga titles distributed and published by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

Like this: Like Loading...