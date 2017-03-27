HDNET Movies Showcases Page To Screen Movies In April!

Whenever a book I love is optioned for film, I get both excited and curious.

Can they do the book justice? Could they maybe even better it? Or, will it be broken down into a cliché-ridden disaster?

Beginning on Monday, April 3rd, HDNET Movies launches a month-long, weekly series called Page To Screen; featuring eleven films over the month.

Films like Revolution Road, True Confessions and Never Let Me Go.

HDNET Movies will also offer Bill Paxton in Navy SEALS; a Cheech & Chong double feature; a Dogtown double feature and The A-List, featuring four films starring Michelle Pfeiffer.

HDNET MOVIES CELEBRATES BIG SCREEN BOOK ADAPTATIONS WITH A ‘PAGE TO SCREEN’ MARATHON FEATURING LEONARDO DICAPRIO IN REVOLUTIONARY ROAD, NICOLE KIDMAN IN THE STEPFORD WIVES, AND MORE, AIRING EVERY MONDAY IN APRIL AT 7pE

Other Highlights Include Bill Paxton in ‘Navy Seals,’ Cheech & Chong 4/20 Two-Pack, a Dogtown Double Feature, and a Michelle Pfeiffer A-List Birthday Event

Los Angeles – March 27, 2017 – HDNET MOVIES storms into April with an all-star roster, headlined Page To Screen, four weeks highlighting 11 big screen literary adaptations every Monday at 7pE starting April 3. The special event includes Nicole Kidman in THE STEPFORD WIVES, and Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in REVOLUTIONARY ROAD (Apr. 3); Richard Gere and Jodie Foster in SOMMERSBY, Kevin Costner in DANCES WITH WOLVES, and Robert De Niro and Robert Duvall in TRUE CONFESSIONS (Apr. 10, in honor of National Library Week); Geoffrey Rush in THE BOOK THIEF, Jessica Lange and Halle Berry in LOSING ISAIAH, and Elijah Wood in EVERYTHING IS ILLUMINATED (Apr. 17); Crispin Glover and John Hurt in CRIME AND PUNISHMENT, Keira Knightley and Andrew Garfield in NEVER LET ME GO, and Patty Duke and Sharon Tate in VALLEY OF THE DOLLS (Apr. 24).

In celebration of the life and career of beloved actor Bill Paxton, HDNET MOVIES presents a special airing of his performance in the military action film NAVY SEALS on Saturday, April 8 at 10:45pE and again on Sunday, April 23 at 12:55aE. Paxton passed away Feb. 25 at the age of 61.

Grab some munchies and celebrate 4/20 with a blazin’ Cheech & Chong two-pack, featuring a pair of the beloved duo’s funniest films, on Thursday, April 20. The block lights up at 9pE, with Los Guys embarking on a weird odyssey through L.A. in the 1981 favorite NICE DREAMS. And the funnymen take their show on the road, crashing a celebrity party in Amsterdam in STILL SMOKIN’ at 10:30pE.

HDNET MOVIES rolls out a tricked-out lineup honoring the skateboard icons that inspired a generation in the Dogtown Double on Friday, April 28, at 9pE. The night opens with the 2001 documentary DOGTOWN AND Z-BOYS, chronicling the rise of the Zephyr skating team, with appearances by Jay Adams, Tony Alva, Steve Caballero, and more, and narrated by Sean Penn. Then, John Robinson, Emile Hirsch, and Heath Ledger bring the legend of the Z-Boys to life in LORDS OF DOGTOWN, at 10:35pE with a cameo appearance by Tony Hawk.

HDNET MOVIES celebrates fan-favorite Michelle Pfeiffer with a special birthday marathon on Saturday, April 29 as a part of the network’s monthly spotlight “The A-List.” The festivities begin at 7pE, with Pfeiffer as a waitress who falls for ex-con Al Pacino in FRANKIE AND JOHNNY. Then, Pfeiffer and Sean Connery star in the Soviet spy thriller THE RUSSIA HOUSE at 9pE; followed by the 1988 Mafia romp MARRIED TO THE MOB, with Alec Baldwin, at 11:10pE. The night comes to a close with Pfeiffer as a courtesan who falls for a much younger man in the 2009 period romance CHERI, with Kathy Bates, at 1aE.

For a complete schedule of films and times, visit www.hdnetmovies.com/schedules

HDNET MOVIES’ April highlights are as follows (all times eastern):

Page-To-Screen—Every Monday in April at 7pE

April 3

REVOLUTIONARY ROAD (2008) – 7pE

THE STEPFORD WIVES (2004) – 9:05pE

April 10

SOMMERSBY (1993) – 7pE

DANCES WITH WOLVES (1990) – 9pE

TRUE CONFESSIONS (1981) – 12:05Ae

April 17

THE BOOK THIEF (2013) – 7pE

LOSING ISAIAH (1995) – 9:15pE

EVERYTHING IS ILLUMINATED (2005) – 11:05pE

April 24

CRIME AND PUNISHMENT (2002) – 7pE

NEVER LET ME GO (2010) – 9:10pE

VALLEY OF THE DOLLS (1967) – 11pE

Bill Paxton in NAVY SEALS (1990)

Saturday, April 8 – 10:45pE

Sunday, April 23 – 12:55aE

Cheech & Chong Double—Thurs., April 20

CHEECH & CHONG’S NICE DREAMS (1981) – 9pE

CHEECH & CHONG STILL SMOKIN’ (1983) – 10:30pE

Dogtown Double—Fri., April 28

DOGTOWN AND Z-BOYS (2001) – 9pE

LORDS OF DOGTOWN (2005) – 10:35pE

The A-List: Michelle Pfeiffer—Sat., April 29

FRANKIE AND JOHNNY (1991) – 7pE

THE RUSSIA HOUSE (1990) – 9pE

MARRIED TO THE MOB (1988) – 11:10pE

CHERI (2009) – 1aE

ABOUT HDNET MOVIES

HDNET MOVIES showcases the best in box office hits, award-winning films and memorable movie marathons, uncut and commercial free. Launched in 2003 by visionary entrepreneur Mark Cuban, the linear TV network and VOD service programs a diverse slate of top Hollywood films in beautiful high definition. HDNET MOVIES is widely distributed by major cable, telco and satellite TV providers in the U.S. For further information, visit www.hdnetmovies.com.

