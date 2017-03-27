A Little Light In The Deadpool!

Proof positive that Deadpool is taking over the universe: Fan film epic: Deadpool: The Musical!
Deadpool mayhem sung to the tune of Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston may be the most purely fun video on YouTube this year, so far.
Who knew the “Merc with a Mouth” could sing?! Check out this fan-made musical mashup of “Deadpool” and “Beauty & the Beast” featuring Wade’s own NSFW, mature-audiences version of the classic song “Gaston” from the original musical! (If you like it, please share it!#DeadpoolMusical)
Listen to just the song/lyrics on SoundCloud HERE: https://soundcloud.com/deadpool-said/…
*This is a non-profit unofficial fan-film that is not intended for commercial use. It was made solely for fun. Characters are owned by 20th Century Fox/Marvel Studios and this fan-film is not connected in any way to said companies.*
Directed/Edited by Julian Higgins (http://www.julianhiggins.com)
Executive Producer – Michael Parker
Producers – Julian Higgins, Brian Danner, Paul Bianchi
Written by Paul Bianchi
Concept by Michael Parker and Julian Higgins
Director of Photography: Pierce Cook (http://www.piercecook.com)
Production Designer: Paul Bianchi
Art Director: Jo Crandall
Wardrobe Supervisor: Bridget Desjarlais
Stunt Coordinator and Fight Choreographer: Brian Danner
Key Makeup and Hair: Angel Garcia
A loving parody of “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast”
Composed by Alan Menken
Lyrics by Howard Ashman
(Our original arrangement by Dirty Ink Music)
First Assistant Director: Alec Schiff
Cast
Deadpool: Michael Parker
Deadpool (Stunts): Adam Critchlow
Bartender: Mack Dugger
Black Widow: Monette Moio
Rogue: Jennifer Wenger
Psylocke: Christina Benthall
Spider-Man: Christopher Troy
Beheaded: Brian Ludens
Wolverine: Brian Danner
Stunts Performed by Sword Fights, Inc. (http://www.swordfightsinc.com)
Stunt Performers:
Orion Barnes
David “Dax” Bauer
Kristopher Blount
Michaela Cavazos
Joseph Faifili
Melanie Freidrich
Killian Funke
Michael S. Garcia
Jordan Gleaton
Juan Carlos Gough
Noah Harrington
Reed Imhoff
Paul Jacobson
Noah Kaplan
Drew Knigga
Ryan Larson
John Mackey
Katy Madzar
Raven Miles
Kevin Moran
Christy Newbie
Melanie Obregon
Piper Power
Alexis Quinn
Jacqueline Rosenthal
Jennifer Ruckman
Marcus Rucks
Hannah Saxton
Alana Schoen
Ava Scott
Kort Turner
Savira Windyani
Stunt Rigging: Nick Dunn
First Assistant Camera: Karis West
Second Assistant Camera: Patrick “Pappy” Faulkner
Stedicam Operator: Evan Zissimopulos
Production Sound Mixer: Sky Adams
Gaffer: Matt Hingstman
Best Boy Electric: Tim Otholt
Key Grip: Joseph Baltazar
Best Boy Grip: Tony Villa
Deadpool Costume: Professional Cosplay
Marvel Heroine Costume Designer: Paul Bianchi
Costume Assistant: Stephen Desjarlais
Key Production Assistant: Tommy Howard
Production Assistants: Justine Zins. Amber Len Holmes
Visual Effects Compositors:
Ryan Wieber
Nicholas Acosta
Michelangelo Frisoni
Julian Higgins
Gary Scullion
Robert Angier
Catering: Clever Foodies, The Federal Bar
Music Mixing: Mike Bouska
Studio Recording Engineer: Vinny Mentry
Sound Design & Mix: Julian Higgins
Additional Singers:
Matt Hingstman
Julian Higgins
Paul Bianchi
James “Bo” Howe
Second Unit
Director of Photography: Nick Harris
First Assistant Camera: Tony Villa
Gaffer: Joe Baltazar
Best Boy Electric: Jorge Lopez
Key Grip: Tim Otholt
Production Assistants: Thomas Howard, Keren Lin
Communications: Wilcox Sound
Camera & Lens Rental: Whispering Statues
The Producers Wish To Thank
Rob Liefeld
Tim Miller
Ryan Reynolds
Rhett Reese
20th Century Fox
Marvel Studios
Walt Disney Pictures
Steve Simon & The Federal Bar
Dan Martinez
Austin Herring
Will Sampson
New Rule FX
Jose Arias
Vic Mignogna
Our Supportive Friends and Loved Ones
No actual unicorns were harmed in the making of this non-profit, non-commercial fan film.
Just gently loved.
Created 2017. Zamurai Productions, LLC.
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DeadpoolMusical
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SaidDeadpool
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DeadpoolSaid