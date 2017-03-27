A Little Light In The Deadpool!

Proof positive that Deadpool is taking over the universe: Fan film epic: Deadpool: The Musical!

Deadpool mayhem sung to the tune of Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston may be the most purely fun video on YouTube this year, so far.

Who knew the “Merc with a Mouth” could sing?! Check out this fan-made musical mashup of “Deadpool” and “Beauty & the Beast” featuring Wade’s own NSFW, mature-audiences version of the classic song “Gaston” from the original musical! (If you like it, please share it!#DeadpoolMusical)

Listen to just the song/lyrics on SoundCloud HERE: https://soundcloud.com/deadpool-said/…

*This is a non-profit unofficial fan-film that is not intended for commercial use. It was made solely for fun. Characters are owned by 20th Century Fox/Marvel Studios and this fan-film is not connected in any way to said companies.*

Directed/Edited by Julian Higgins (http://www.julianhiggins.com)

Executive Producer – Michael Parker

Producers – Julian Higgins, Brian Danner, Paul Bianchi

Written by Paul Bianchi

Concept by Michael Parker and Julian Higgins

Director of Photography: Pierce Cook (http://www.piercecook.com)

Production Designer: Paul Bianchi

Art Director: Jo Crandall

Wardrobe Supervisor: Bridget Desjarlais

Stunt Coordinator and Fight Choreographer: Brian Danner

Key Makeup and Hair: Angel Garcia

A loving parody of “Gaston” from “Beauty and the Beast”

Composed by Alan Menken

Lyrics by Howard Ashman

(Our original arrangement by Dirty Ink Music)

First Assistant Director: Alec Schiff

Cast

Deadpool: Michael Parker

Deadpool (Stunts): Adam Critchlow

Bartender: Mack Dugger

Black Widow: Monette Moio

Rogue: Jennifer Wenger

Psylocke: Christina Benthall

Spider-Man: Christopher Troy

Beheaded: Brian Ludens

Wolverine: Brian Danner

Stunts Performed by Sword Fights, Inc. (http://www.swordfightsinc.com)

Stunt Performers:

Orion Barnes

David “Dax” Bauer

Kristopher Blount

Michaela Cavazos

Joseph Faifili

Melanie Freidrich

Killian Funke

Michael S. Garcia

Jordan Gleaton

Juan Carlos Gough

Noah Harrington

Reed Imhoff

Paul Jacobson

Noah Kaplan

Drew Knigga

Ryan Larson

John Mackey

Katy Madzar

Raven Miles

Kevin Moran

Christy Newbie

Melanie Obregon

Piper Power

Alexis Quinn

Jacqueline Rosenthal

Jennifer Ruckman

Marcus Rucks

Hannah Saxton

Alana Schoen

Ava Scott

Kort Turner

Savira Windyani

Stunt Rigging: Nick Dunn

First Assistant Camera: Karis West

Second Assistant Camera: Patrick “Pappy” Faulkner

Stedicam Operator: Evan Zissimopulos

Production Sound Mixer: Sky Adams

Gaffer: Matt Hingstman

Best Boy Electric: Tim Otholt

Key Grip: Joseph Baltazar

Best Boy Grip: Tony Villa

Deadpool Costume: Professional Cosplay

Marvel Heroine Costume Designer: Paul Bianchi

Costume Assistant: Stephen Desjarlais

Key Production Assistant: Tommy Howard

Production Assistants: Justine Zins. Amber Len Holmes

Visual Effects Compositors:

Ryan Wieber

Nicholas Acosta

Michelangelo Frisoni

Julian Higgins

Gary Scullion

Robert Angier

Catering: Clever Foodies, The Federal Bar

Music Mixing: Mike Bouska

Studio Recording Engineer: Vinny Mentry

Sound Design & Mix: Julian Higgins

Additional Singers:

Matt Hingstman

Julian Higgins

Paul Bianchi

James “Bo” Howe

Second Unit

Director of Photography: Nick Harris

First Assistant Camera: Tony Villa

Gaffer: Joe Baltazar

Best Boy Electric: Jorge Lopez

Key Grip: Tim Otholt

Production Assistants: Thomas Howard, Keren Lin

Communications: Wilcox Sound

Camera & Lens Rental: Whispering Statues

The Producers Wish To Thank

Rob Liefeld

Tim Miller

Ryan Reynolds

Rhett Reese

20th Century Fox

Marvel Studios

Walt Disney Pictures

Steve Simon & The Federal Bar

Dan Martinez

Austin Herring

Will Sampson

New Rule FX

Jose Arias

Vic Mignogna

Our Supportive Friends and Loved Ones

No actual unicorns were harmed in the making of this non-profit, non-commercial fan film.

Just gently loved.

Created 2017. Zamurai Productions, LLC.

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/DeadpoolMusical

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/SaidDeadpool

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/DeadpoolSaid