Christopher Meloni and Elizabeth Reaser To Guest Star in Season Three of The Handmaid’s Tail!

Christopher Meloni (Happy!, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) and Elizabeth Reaser (The Haunting of Hill House) have been cast as Commander Winslow and Mrs. Winslow in The Handmaid’s Tale, which airs on Hulu and is currently in production on its third season.

Commander Winslow (Meloni) is a powerful and magnetic Commander who hosts the Waterfords on an important trip.

Mrs. Winslow (Reaser) is Commander Winslow’s wife, who becomes a friend and inspiration to Serena Joy.

Reaser is repped by UTA and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder & Christopher. Meloni is repped by Industry Entertainment and Gersh.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, and Bradley Whitford.

The series is created for television by Bruce Miller, who serves as the series’ showrunner and an executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman, Mike Barker.

Season Three of The Handmaid’s Tale is driven by June’s resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.”

The Handmaid’s Tale is an eleven-time Emmy Award-winning drama series and has garnered numerous prestigious awards to date, including a 2018 Peabody Award and a BAFTA Award.

The Handmaid’s Tale is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

