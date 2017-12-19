Happy Murderous New Year: Murder, She Wrote Premires on WGN America on New Year’s Day!

Today, WGN America announced the acquisition of “Murder She Wrote,” the classic crime drama starring six-time Golden Globe® winner, Angela Lansbury, set to launch on the network Monday, January 1 at 9:00am ET / 8:00am CT.

Kicking-off with the first four episodes from season one, and airing all 265 episodes throughout the 2018 year, the series follows mystery writer and amateur detective Jessica Fletcher (Lansbury).

Murder She Wrote episodes will air in chronological order, every weekday at 12:00pm-3:00pm ET / 11:00am-2:00pm CT.

Murder She Wrote is coming to WGN America New Years day at 9a/8c.

Find Your Local WGN America channel:

http://www.wgnamerica.com/channel-finder

