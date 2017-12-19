First Look Photos – Sunny Goes Home on Into the Badlands: Season 3!

AMC’s post-apocalypse martial arts series Into the Badlands is currently filming in Dublin, Ireland and will return this spring.

AMC has released a handful of cool, first-look photos.

Into the Badlands is a post-apocalyptic and visually stunning story of survival and dominance set in a future feudal society. The series closed its second season as a top-ten scripted series on ad-supported cable.

Season 3 finds Sunny (Wu) living off the grid, doing his best to provide for his infant son, Henry, in the wake of Veil’s death. It is only when Henry contracts a mysterious illness that Sunny must join forces with Bajie (Nick Frost) and journey back into the Badlands, where The Widow (Beecham) and Baron Chau (Eleanor Matsuura) are entrenched in a drawn-out war that has destabilized the entire region. No longer supported by Tilda (Ioannides) or Waldo (Stephen Lang), The Widow must find new allies in Lydia (Orla Brady) and in Nathaniel Moon (Sherman Augustus) — the former regent who lost his hand to Sunny and Bajie in Season 2. But when a mysterious nomadic leader called Pilgrim (Babou Ceesay) arrives in the Badlands on a mission to restore Azra and usher in a new era of “peace,” old enemies must band together to defend the Badlands.

In addition to Toussaint and Ceesay, other new cast members this season include Sherman Augustus (Westworld), who plays Moon; Ella-Rae Smith (Clique), who plays Nix; Lewis Tan (Iron Fist), who plays Gaius; and Dean-Charles Chapman (Game of Thrones), who plays Castor. In addition to Wu, Beecham and Ioannides, returning series regulars include Aramis Knight (Ender’s Game), who plays M.K.; Orla Brady (Fringe), who plays Lydia; and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead), who plays Bajie.

From AMC Studios, Into the Badlands was created by executive producers, showrunners and writers Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and is executive produced by Oscar®-nominated producers Stacey Sher and Michael Shamberg, along with David Dobkin, Stephen Fung, Michael Taylor and Daniel Wu.

