Regenerate With The Doctor – BBC WorldwideAnnounces Doctor Who Lens for Facebook Camera Effects Platform!

Thanks to a new effect for the Facebook Camera Effects Platform, giving users across the globe the ability to undergo the regeneration process for the first time using Augmented Reality.

Users can access the effect, created by VFX studio The Mill, through the Facebook app’s camera feature beginning December 18, 2017, just days before the historic on-screen metamorphosis of Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi into Thirteenth Doctor Jodie Whittaker during the 2017 Christmas Special, Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time premieres on BBC AMERICA in the U.S. and Space in Canada on December 25, and will be available in theaters nationwide for one night only on December 27, 2017 through a partnership with Fathom Events.

Everyone using the effect will experience the excitement of a regeneration first-hand as they are enveloped in the distinctive golden glow that accompanies the unique process, which allows an alien Time Lord to change into a new body. Users can be part of this iconic moment, that has accompanied each Doctor’s regeneration since the BBC series began in 1963. The Doctor Who camera effect is available worldwide and users can share their experience with friends via Facebook Stories, posting it on their Facebook page, or saving it to share elsewhere.

“Regeneration is the most distinct and fundamental attribute of Doctor Who. As we approach Christmas Day and the next monumental moment in the series’ history, it is a great pleasure to be able to bring fans the opportunity to create and share their own regenerative process through the Facebook Camera Effects Platform,” says Sergei Kuharsky, EVP Franchise and Digital Enterprises, BBC Worldwide Americas.

Doctor Who: Twice Upon a Time premieres on BBC One in the UK on December 25. Audiences across Australia (ABC), Russia (Sony) Croatia (Pickbox), Germany (Maxdome & Videoload), Austria (UPC ), New Zealand (Prime) Middle East (BBC First), Asia (BBC Player), and Finland (YLE), will also be able to catch the Doctor Who Christmas special across broadcast channels.

This December, the BBC is hosting free screenings of this most eagerly-awaited festive TV show in selected cinemas across the North of England. The Doctor Who special will be available in theaters across Australia through a partnership with Sharmill Films. Other international cinema partners include Cool Connections in Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia and Georgia, Cineplex in Canada, Cinemark in Brazil, and various cinemas across Benelux, Nordics and Germany.

About Doctor Who

Doctor Who is one of the longest running action adventure television series in the world spanning over 54 years and winning over 100 awards. This quintessentially British show has a huge global following, with 8m fans across social platforms/channels and 180m video views on Facebook and Youtube. Doctor Who has been sold to over 239 territories in its time. Series 10 was BBC America’s No 1 series, a top five highest rated Drama Series for young adults in the UK’s and the highest rated show on Space in Canada. It has been honoured by Guinness World Records as the longest running science-fiction series in the world. Doctor Who has a proven track-record in consumer products and live events with over four million Sonic Screwdrivers sold in the past eleven years, over 11 million action figures sold since 2005, over 18 million DVDS sold globally and over one million tickets sold for live events.

About BBC Worldwide North America

BBC Worldwide North America is the main commercial arm and wholly-owned subsidiary of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) operating in the U.S. and Canada. The company exists to maximize the value of the BBC’s assets for the benefit of the UK license payer and invests in public service programming in return for rights. The company operates four businesses in the territory – linear and digital content sales and co-productions, consumer products, BBC.com, and two studios based in Los Angeles – BBC Worldwide Productions, responsible for the smash hit Dancing with the Stars and the limited series The Night Of; and Adjacent Productions, producers of Life Below Zero and Ladies of London, among others. The company also owns a 50.1% share in cable channel BBC AMERICA through a joint venture with AMC Networks.

