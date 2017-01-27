Hall of Magic Opens Its Doors for 36 Hours of Illusion and Fantasy Inspired By Syfy’s The Magicians!

After much acclaim and due to popular demand, the mystical world of Syfy’s hit seriesThe Magicians (Wednsdays9/8C) on display at the Hall of Magic will remain open for an uninterrupted 36 final hours on closing weekend.

‘HALL OF MAGIC’ OPENS ITS DOORS OVERNIGHT FOR A NON-STOP 36 HOURS DURING ITS FINAL WEEKEND OF ILLUSION AND FANTASY INSPIRED BY SYFY’S ‘THE MAGICIANS’ Aspiring Magicians, Aficionados of Illusion & NYC Adventure-Seekers Invited to Take Part in Final Weekend of Otherworldly Exploration FromJanuary 28-29

Season 2 of THE MAGICIANS Airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Syfy WHAT: After much acclaim and popular demand, the mystical world of Syfy’s hit seriesTHE MAGICIANS on display at the HALL OF MAGIC will remain open for an uninterrupted 36 final hours on closing weekend. Fans will have the opportunity to experience this interactive journey of sensory exploration and illusion beginning at 10 AM on Saturday, January 28 straight through until doors close at 10 PM the next day. Experiences available at the HALL OF MAGIC include: Visitors are given the opportunity to photograph themselves levitating in various positions within spectacular vignettes.



To quote a famous phrase from the show, consumers can “Do Some G*ddamn Magic” by channeling their inner magician and casting their own spells.



Guests can explore an apothecary of otherworldly remedies and potions that will amaze and possibly confuse their expectations.



A space resembling a classroom from THE MAGICIANS in which participants use the power of the mind to cause objects to move and books to play music, as well as unearth magical surprises throughout.



A starry night sky where visitors see themselves reflected in the constellations above.

Follow us on social at @MagiciansSyfy and join the conversation using #TheMagicians and #HallofMagic. WHEN: HALL OF MAGIC – Extended Final Weekend Hours Saturday, January 28, 2017 – Sunday, January 29, 2017 10:00 AM (Sat. 1/28) – 10:00 PM (Sun. 1/29) WHERE: William Vale Retail Center: 55 Wythe Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11249 HOW: Reservations are not required from 10 PM on Saturday through 10 AM on Sunday– tickets are currently sold out for normal hours, but walk-ins are encouraged.

