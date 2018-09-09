You Know What They Call Trees in a Firest Fire? Trailer: Wildlife!

When golf pro Jerry loses his job and decides to help fight an uncontrolled forest fire near their home, his wife Jeanette (Carey Mulligan) and son Joe (Ed Oxenbould) are left to fend for themselves in Wildfire – Paul Dano’s first film as director.

Wildfire will be in theaters on October 19th.

Opening in theaters October 19th

Directed by: Paul Dano

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Carey Mulligan, Bill Camp, Ex Oxenbould & Zoe Margaret Colletti

IFC Films presents WILDLIFE, the directorial debut of Paul Dano (THERE WILL BE BLOOD, LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE), co-written along with Zoe Kazan (THE BIG SICK).

Elegantly adapted from Richard Ford’s novel of the same name, Carey Mulligan (MUDBOUND, AN EDUCATION) delivers one of her finest performances to date as Jeanette, a complex woman whose self-determination and self-involvement disrupts the values and expectations of a 1960s nuclear family.

Fourteen-year-old Joe played by newcomer Ed Oxenbould, is the only child of Jeanette (Mulligan) and Jerry (Jake Gyllenhaal)—a housewife and a golf pro—in a small town in 1960s Montana.

Nearby, an uncontrolled forest fire rages close to the Canadian border, and when Jerry loses his job—and his sense of purpose—he decides to join the cause of fighting the fire, leaving his wife and son to fend for themselves.

Suddenly forced into the role of an adult, Joe witnesses his mother’s struggle as she tries to keep her head above water.

With precise details and textures of its specific time and place, WILDLIFE commits to the viewpoint of a teenage boy observing the gradual dissolution of his parents’ marriage.

The film premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, and will also screened as the opening night film in La Semaine de la Critique at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. WILDLIFE will be released by IFC Films on October 19, 2018.

