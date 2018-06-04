Hakuna Matata, Baby! Hotel Artemis Clip!

Acapulco (Charlie Day) mansplains the criminal circle of life to Nurse (Jodie Foster) in a new clip from the Global Road Entertainment thriller, Hotel Artemis.

Hotel Artemis opens on June 8th.

Set in riot-torn, near-future Los Angeles, HOTEL ARTEMIS is an original, high-octane action-thriller starring Jodie Foster as The Nurse, who runs a secret, members-only hospital for criminals. Jodie Foster is joined by an all-star cast that includes Sterling K. Brown, Sofia Boutella, Jeff Goldblum, Brian Tyree Henry, Jenny Slate, Zachary Quinto, Charlie Day, and Dave Bautista.

Genre: Thriller-Crime-Action

Cast:

Jodie Foster – “Nurse,” Sterling K. Brown – “Waikiki,” Sofia Boutella – “Nice,” Jeff Goldblum – “The Wolf King/Niagara,” Brian Tyree Henry -“Honolulu,” Jenny Slate – “Morgan,” Zachary Quinto – “Crosby,” Charlie Day – “Acapulco,” Dave Bautista – “Everest”

Writer and Director:

Drew Pearce

Producers:

Marc Platt, Adam Siegel, Stephen Cornwell, Simon Cornwell

