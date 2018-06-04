ABC Greenlights Family Food Fight!

ABC has greenlighted Family Food Fight – pitting eight families against each other to see which one produces the best family dishes.

The series will be hosted and executive produced by restaurateur, food maven and NY Times best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry.

Full series description and network burble follow.

ABC announced today that the network has picked up the culinary competition series “Family Food Fight,” based on Australia’s hit format. Hosted by restaurateur, food maven and NY Times best-selling cookbook author Ayesha Curry, the eight-episode competition series will feature eight families from across the country sharing a common kitchen and a common goal: to claim the title of America’s No. 1 Food Family.

Family teams will pull out their best culinary moves in the kitchen, serving up authentic family dishes and drama. Tapping into each family’s uniquely diverse cultural heritage, along with their countless culinary influences, “Family Food Fight” will take homestyle cooking to a new level as family recipes rich in tradition and shared over generations are put on display. Rather than five-star restaurant cuisine, the show will focus on relatable, yet aspirational, home-cooked meals, inspiring budding home cooks across the nation to don their aprons and get into the kitchen together.

With a mix of fast-paced cooking fun, heaping helpings of good humor and healthy rivalries, everyone will cook their hearts out as they strive to impress a panel of culinary experts including host and judge, Curry. Despite everyone’s delectable dishes, only one family will claim the coveted title of America’s No. 1 Food Family and take home the $100,000 prize. An airdate and additional judges to be announced at a later date.

For information on how you can appear on the show, visit familyfoodfightcasting.com.

Produced by Endemol Shine North America, “Family Food Fight” was created by Endemol Shine Australia with Nine in Australia and was recently renewed for a second season. Curry, Robert Flutie and Shab Azma are serving as executive producers through Yardie Girl Productions; and DJ Nurre, Georgie Hurford-Jones and Faye Stapleton are serving as executive producers for Endemol Shine North America.

