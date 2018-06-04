We’re Goin’ For Custard Trailer: White Boy Rick!

The poster says it all!

White Boy Rick opens on September 21st.

Set in 1980s Detroit at the height of the crack epidemic and the War on Drugs, WHITE BOY RICK is based on the moving true story of a blue-collar father and his teenage son, Rick Wershe Jr., who became an undercover police informant and later a drug dealer, before he was abandoned by his handlers and sentenced to life in prison.

Directed by:

Yann Demange

Written by:

Andy Weiss and Logan & Noah Miller

Produced by:

John Lesher, Julie Yorn, Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky

Cast:

Matthew McConaughey, Richie Merritt, Bel Powley, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Brian Tyree Henry, Rory Cochrane, RJ Cyler, Jonathan Majors, Eddie Marsan – with Bruce Dern and Piper Laurie

