Gun-Toting Daredevil Trailer: Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3!

The new trailer for Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 shows, Matt Murdock once again patrolling Hell’s Kitchen – though with his suit gone, he dons a familiar makeshift outfit.

We also get a bit more of a look at Wilson Fisk – and a gun wielding Daredevil? But how can this be?

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season3 premieres on Friday, October 19th.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Season 3 | Official Trailer

Missing for months, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) reemerges a broken man, putting into question his future as both vigilante Daredevil and lawyer Matthew Murdock. But when his archenemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is released from prison, Matt must choose between hiding from the world, or embracing his destiny as a hero.

