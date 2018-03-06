Grovetown Is Always a Bad Idea Trailer: Hap and Leonard: Two Bear Mambo!

Based on the Joe R. Lansdale novel, Hap and Leonard: Two Bear Mambo finds Hap and Leonard looking to bring Hap’s latest ex, Florida Grange, home from Grovetown – where she seems to have gone missing.

Grovetown – a slice of small town America from a simpler time – the Klan, segregation and worse…

Hap and Leonard: Two Bear Mambo premieres on Wednesday, March 7th.

Inspired by the third book in the famed series by Joe R. Lansdale, “Hap and Leonard” follows two lifelong best friends – Hap Collins (Purefoy) and Leonard Pine (Williams) – as they find themselves at odds with a cast of characters so tough they could chew the bumper off a pickup truck. Set once again in East Texas just before Christmas of 1989, the story begins as Hap and Leonard scramble to locate Florida Grange (Tiffany Mack), who has gone missing in the Klan-infested town of Grovetown.

