$#!+ Got Weird Trailer: The Long Dumb Road!

The Long Dumb Road follows two guys who serendipitously meet at a time when they both find themselves at personal crossroads and decide to embark on an unplanned road trip across the American Southwest.

The Long Dumb Road will be in theaters November 9th and On Demand and Digital November 16th.

THE LONG DUMB ROAD

From writer-director Hannah Fidell (A Teacher, 6 Years) and co-writer Carson D. Mell (“Silicon Valley,” “Tarantula”) comes a comedy of transformation, discovery and maturity set on the road between Austin and Los Angeles. When college-bound teenager Nat (Tony Revolori) offers itinerant 30-something mechanic Richard (Jason Mantzoukas) a ride during a stop-over in small-town Texas, neither one realizes the indelible impact each traveler will have on his respective journey.

Nat, an aspiring photographer, is heading towards a bright future in art school in Los Angeles and wants to find the real America en route to new beginnings out West; Richard, a lovably unkempt motormouth, is simply looking for connection in the moment – and maybe a beer or ten – while he grapples with indecision, past mistakes and dead-ends. As they travel through the American Southwest, taking in picturesque towns and crossing paths with an assortment of old flames, fellow travelers, kooky cons, and Good Samaritans, both passengers come alive through the myriad possibilities of the open road. Finding connection, comfort and chaos in their shared journey, this improbable and unforgettable screen duo forges an epic bond few will forget.

Cast : Tony Revolori, Jason Mantzoukas, Taissa Farmiga, Grace Gummer, Casey Wilson, Ron Livingston

Directed by: Hannah Fidell

Written by: Hannah Fidell and Carson Mell

Rated: R

