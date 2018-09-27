HULU GREENLIGHTS ANIMATED COMEDY SERIES CROSSING SWORDS!

Hulu has greenlighted Crossing Swords – an animated comedy series from Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root.

Crossing Swords will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle.

Crossing Swords will premiere as a Hulu Original in 2020.

HULU GREENLIGHTS STAR-STUDDED ANIMATED COMEDY CROSSING SWORDS FROM STOOPID BUDDY STOODIOS

SANTA MONICA, CA. (September 27, 2018) — Hulu has greenlit a 10-episode order of Crossing Swords, a new animated comedy series from the Emmy Award winning Robot Chicken executive producers John Harvatine IV and Tom Root. The series from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios is set to premiere as part of the Hulu Originals slate in 2020.

Crossing Swords will star Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a goodhearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. His dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

In addition to Hoult, the all-star lineup of voice actors includes Luke Evans, Seth Green, Tony Hale, Wendi McClendon-Covey, Breckin Meyer, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Tara Strong and Alanna Ubach.

Crossing Swords will stream alongside full libraries of Robot Chicken and the series order falls on the heels of Hulu’s recently-announced pick-up of Solar Opposites, a new animated comedy from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland. Both originals join Hulu’s unmatched offering of animated programming for adults, including Rick and Morty, Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers, and South Park.

Crossing Swords hails from Stoopid Buddy Stoodios and will be distributed by Sony Pictures Television and is co-created by Harvatine IV and Root, who will also serve as executive producers alongside Green, Matthew Senreich and Eric Towner.

As Hulu continues to expand its offering of premium original programming, Crossing Swords will debut alongside upcoming series including dramas Catch-22, Looking For Alaska, Little Fires Everywhere, Veronica Mars and The Act, as well as upcoming comedies Four Weddings and a Funeral and Ramy.

Like this: Like Loading...