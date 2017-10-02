Global Yaoi Manga Publisher SuBLime To Have Presence at YaoiCon 2017!

SuBLime – the leading global English-language yaoi manga publisher – will host a panel on the yaoi manga industry at YaoiCon 2017 and welcome Sakira (Pretty Men Fighting Dirty) as a Guest of Honor.

SuBLime will also feature a number of titles at significant discounts during the con.

YaoiCon takes place October 6th-8th at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, CA. SuBLime will be located in Booth #22 in the Dealer’s Hall.

Visit SuBLime at YaoiCon 2017 at Booth #22

San Francisco, CA, October 2, 2017 – SuBLime, the leading global English-language yaoi manga publisher, heads to North America’s largest dedicated yaoi fan convention as it announces its participation at YaoiCon 2017. YaoiCon takes place October 6th-8th at the Hyatt Regency in Santa Clara, CA. SuBLime will be located in Booth #22 in the Dealer’s Hall.

This year, SuBLime is proud to welcome YaoiCon 2017 official Guest of Honor, Sakira, who is the creator of SuBLime’s PRETTY MEN FIGHTING DIRTY. Attendees are also invited to catch the official SuBLime panel and stop by the SuBLime booth for exclusive discounts on a variety of top yaoi manga.

YaoiCon is a one-of-a-kind 18+ convention for fans of all things yaoi. The annual convention delights attendees with a fun, fan-centric atmosphere and unique programming, which includes the Guest of Honor panel and autograph session, industry and fan panels, and the iconic and not-to-be-missed Bishounen Auction. Additional information is available at YaoiCon.com.

Saturday, October 7th

5:00pm – 6:30pm SuBLime Industry Panel

Bayshore Panel Room 2

Will your OTP finally make its debut in English? Join SuBLime for its panel full of yaoi news, games, and prizes and be the first to hear this year’s new yaoi title announcements!

During YaoiCon 2017, SuBLime’s booth will offer a wide array of popular yaoi manga titles for sale at discounted rates, including THE WORLD’S GREATEST FIRST LOVE, FINDER DELUXE EDITION, TEN COUNT and more! Fans can also pick up a prestreet copy of JACKASS! before it’s available anywhere else.

FINDER DELUXE EDITION · By Ayano Yamane

Show Special Price: $10 each or $36 for all 4 volumes available!

Freelance photographer Akihito Takaba is captured by the very subject he’s been stalking in his viewfinder – the handsome and enigmatic crime lord Ryuichi Asami! The older man ravages him, both body and mind. Does this mean the end for the naive photographer, or will he live to shoot another day?

JACKASS! · By Scarlet Beriko

Show Special Price: $10 – prestreet!

Practical Keisuke’s incredibly handsome best friend Masayuki has always rubbed him just a little bit the wrong way. Maybe it’s because Masayuki is rich, carefree, and so stunningly handsome that he can, and does, have any girl he wants? But one day, when Keisuke accidentally wears his older sister’s panty hose to gym class, it’s suddenly his hot friend who’s doing the rubbing…on Keisuke’s panty hose-clad legs! Has he unwittingly unleashed a secret fetish that will change their relationship forever?

THE WORLD’S GREATEST FIRST LOVE · By Shungiku Nakamura

Show Special Price: $10 each or $72 for all 8 volumes available!

When Ritsu Onodera changes jobs, looking for a fresh start, he’s not exactly thrilled when his new boss turns out to be his old flame. Ritsu’s determined to leave all that in the past – but how can he when his boss is just as determined that they have a future!

TEN COUNT · By Rihito Takarai

Show Special Price: $10 each or $45 for all 5 volumes available!

Corporate secretary Shirotani suffers from obsessive-compulsive disorder. One day he meets Kurose, a therapist who offers to take him through a ten-step program to cure him of his compulsion. As the two go through each of the ten steps, Shirotani ‘s attraction to his counselor grows.

Visit SuBLimeManga.com for a complete array of additional yaoi manga titles that are available digitally in a download-to-own format for $6.99 (U.S. / CAN) each and are viewable as a PDF on any enabled eReader device or computer or accessed via the online manga viewer found on the web site.

For up-to-date news and release information, please visit the SuBLime website at SubBLimeManga.com

