Werewolves and Gunslingers? High Moon Is Coming for Halloween!

High Moon is ‘a unique western and horror genre mash-up about the investigations of a mysterious bounty hunter, one whose own dark secret emerges every full moon.’

Papercutz’s Super Genius imprint will publish the definitive edition of the first of three volumes of the Harvey Award winning High Moon, the acclaimed graphic novel series by writer David Gallaher and artist Steve Ellis – just in time for Halloween.

“There’s a bad moon on the rise, and the west will never be quite as wild again.” —THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

“Reads like a cross between a Sergio Leone western and a gore-laced monster movie….

Ellis’ gorgeous red-and-blue-hued panels are a delight to behold.”—BOOKLIST

“An utterly engaging work that ripples with a great palette heavy on Western wood and leather tones.” —THE WASHINGTON POST

“There’s something so awesome about a gun-slinging monster.”—HORROR TALK

Just in time for Halloween, Papercutz’s Super Genius imprint will publish the definitive edition of the first of three volumes of HIGH MOON, the acclaimed graphic novel series by writer David Gallaher and artist Steve Ellis. Originally published by DC’s Zuda Comics imprint in 2007 and the Winner of the Harvey Award for Best Online Series, HIGH MOON is a unique western and horror genre mash-up about the investigations of a mysterious bounty hunter, one whose own dark secret emerges every full moon. Or, as Molly Crabapple said, “With werewolves, gunslingers, and the sumptuous artwork of Steve Ellis, HIGH MOON will change everything you thought you knew about the Old West.”

Super Genius will publish HIGH MOON: BULLET HOLES AND BITE MARKS this October, followed by volume 2 in May of 2018 and volume 3 in Fall of 2018. For their release of HIGH MOON, Super Genius will remaster the existing art for Volumes One and Two, before concluding the story with all new material in Volume Three. All three graphic novels will feature new covers by artist and co-creator Steve Ellis, the storyboard artist and illustrator on AMC’s Breaking Bad (The Cost of Doing Business) and The Walking Dead (Dead Reckoning) games, and the co-creator of THE ONLY LIVING BOY graphic novel series, also written and co-created by Gallaher and published by Papercutz.

In HIGH MOON, former Pinkerton agent and current bounty-hunter Matthew Macgregor investigates a series of strange happenings in a small Texas town. Drought has brought famine and hardship to Blest. The summer heat pushes the temperature to unbearable heights during the day. The nights are even worse– for the streets are haunted by strange, unnatural creatures. And even as Macgregor works to uncover the truth about the creatures, he struggles to keep his own supernatural nature a secret.

The Super Genius editions will be larger than the previous Zuda Comics print edition and will present the landscape formatted series in a removable slipcase that allows it to be racked vertically, maximizing its visibility for retailers and consumers. All three volumes of HIGH MOON will be published in hardcover at $24.99 and simultaneously in paperback at $14.99. HIGH MOON: BULLET HOLES AND BITE MARKS will be available in comic book stores across the United States and Canada on October 17th, 2017 and in bookstores on October 24.

Attending New York Comic Con? Visit the Bottled Lightning booth at R7 in Artist Alley to meet writer David Gallaher and Steve Ellis.

Like this: Like Loading...