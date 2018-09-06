GKIDS Announces English Voice Cast for M*F*K*Z, Sets Premiere Date!

GKIDS has announced the English Voice cast for M*F*K*Z (Definitely not for kids!) from the studio that gave us Tekkonkinkreet.

The story of a kid who discovers he is only half human stars Michael Chiklis, Giancarlo Espositio, Jorge Gutierrez, Dascha Polanco, RZA, Vince Staples and Danny Trejo.

Check out the trailer below. GKIDS and Fathom Events present screenings on October 11th and 16th.

GKIDS ANNOUNCES ENGLISH-LANGUAGE VOICE CAST FOR

“MFKZ”

FATHOM EVENTS PRESENTS NATIONWIDE SPECIAL SCREENINGS ON OCTOBER 11 AND OCTOBER 16

GKIDS SETS OCTOBER 12 THEATRICAL RELEASE DATE

NEW YORK, NY (September 6, 2018) – GKIDS, the acclaimed producer and distributor of animation for adult and family audiences, has announced the English voice cast for MFKZ, released under the name “Mutafukaz” in international territories. MFKZ is a collaboration from French comic artist Guillaume “Run” Renard, original creator of the “Mutafukaz” comic series, and ultra-hip Japanese animation house Studio 4°C, creators of the acclaimed anime features “Tekkonkinkreet,” “Genius Party,” and “Mind Game.” The film will feature the voices of Michael Chiklis (The Shield, American Horror Story), Giancarlo Espositio (Breaking Bad, The Usual Suspects), Jorge Gutierrez (The Book of Life, Son of Jaguar), Dascha Polanco (Orange is the New Black, Joy), RZA, Vince Staples, and Danny Trejo (Machete, Predators). The “Tekkonkinkreet” dream team of co-director Shojiro Nishimi and art director Shinji Kimura reunite to bring to life MFKZ, a dark but stunningly animated sci-fi vision mélange of anime, film noir, and Lucha Libre, which made its world premiere at the 2017 Annecy International Film Festival.

Presented by GKIDS and Fathom Events, MFKZ debuts in U.S. cinemas on Thursday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. (local time) with an encore on Tuesday, October 16 at 7:00 p.m. (local time). Both showings are dubbed in English. The film will also receive a limited theatrical release by GKIDS starting Friday, October 12. Tickets for MFKZ are available now at www.MFKZmovie.com or at participating box offices.

MFKZ centers on young Angelino and his skull-and-flame pal Vinz, who live in a seedy tenement in an L.A.-inspired dystopian metropolis – a burnt-out, gang-and-cockroach-ridden, neo-urban hell. Following a scooter accident Angelino starts experiencing migraines, strange hallucinations and fits of rage-inspired superpowers, as he slowly awakens to the truth of his origins: he is half human and half Macho, a supernatural alien race that is bent on taking over the planet.

GKIDS and Fathom Events partnered to present the US premieres of “Fireworks” and “The Night is Short, Walk On Girl,” and are set to present Satoshi Kon’s “Perfect Blue” to cinemas on September 6 and 10.

“We are super excited to be working with Studio 4°C and Ankama to release MFKZ in North America.” GKIDS Founder and CEO Eric Beckman said. “This is a blistering, genre-breaking animated film for adults, unlike anything that has come before. We are thrilled with the voice cast and can’t wait to share this film with audiences on October 11th.”

“Anime fans should be prepared for a wild ride with MFKZ,” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “This exciting animated feature is yet another high-point of our ongoing partnership with GKIDS.”

English Voice Cast

Michael Chiklis – Crocodile

Giancarlo Espositio – Mr. K

Jorge Gutierrez – El Tigre

Dascha Polanco – Luna

RZA – Shakespeare

Vince Staples – Vinz

Danny Trejo – Bruce

