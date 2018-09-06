We Can All Hear You Trailer: Instant Family!

When Pete and Ellie decide to start a family, they stumble into the world of foster care adoption. They hope to take in one small child but when they meet three siblings, including a rebellious 15 year old girl, they find themselves speeding from zero to three kids overnight.

Now, Pete and Ellie must hilariously try to learn the ropes of instant parenthood in the hopes of becoming a family.

Instant Family is in theatres November 16, 2018

DIRECTED BY:

Sean Anders

WRITTEN BY:

Sean Anders and John Morris

STARRING:

Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Octavia Spencer, Isabela Moner, Tig Notaro and Margo Martindale

