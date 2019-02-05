A Glimpse of a Legendary Creature Trailer: Missing Link!

When the last of her kind enlists the aid or world-renowned adventurer Sir Lionel Frost to help find her cousins – the Yeti – it won’t be easy.

Missing Link – from LAIKA Studios (Kubo and the Two Strings) – will be in theaters on April 12th. The new trailer follows.

from LAIKA Studios – starring Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis

In Theaters April 12

Welcome to Missing Link Adventures, a new Amazon Alexa skill for the whole family to enjoy. Meet Mr. Link, the world’s most famous – and quite hairy – legendary creature, along with his fellow explorers, Sir Lionel Frost and Adelina Fortnight.

This interactive audio story will entertain your child’s curiosity, while teaching them the importance of bravery, kindness, and fitness.

MISSING LINK

This April, meet Mr. Link: 8 feet tall, 630 lbs, and covered in fur, but don’t let his appearance fool you… he is funny, sweet, and adorably literal, making him the world’s most lovable legend at the heart of Missing Link, the globe-trotting family adventure from LAIKA. Tired of living a solitary life in the Pacific Northwest, Mr. Link recruits fearless explorer Sir Lionel Frost to guide him on a journey to find his long-lost relatives in the fabled valley of Shangri-La. Along with adventurer Adelina Fortnight, our fearless trio of explorers encounter more than their fair share of peril as they travel to the far reaches of the world to help their new friend. Through it all, the three learn that sometimes you can find a family in the places you least expect.

Director: Chris Butler

Writer: Chris Butler

Producers: Travis Knight p.g.a., Arianne Sutner p.g.a.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana, Zach Galifianakis, Timothy Olyphant, David Walliams, Emma Thompson, Matt Lucas, Ching Valdes-Aran, Stephen Fry, Amrita Acharia

MISSING LINK opens in theaters on April 12, 2019

