Ghost Recon Wildlands Live Streaming Event

The folks at UBISoft are having a live stream event for Ghost Recon Wildlands: War Within The Cartel, today on Facebook at 2pm, PST/5pm EST. I would love to take part and provide impressions, however I’m going to an advanced screening of Logan tonight. Woot. But for the rest of you, check it out. The game looks interesting and I’m curious. Wil Wheaton and Julia Hardy will host the event. Check out UbiSoft’s twitch channel atÂ www.twitch.tv/Ubisoft.

I’m thinking about setting up an EM Twitch Channel, since UbiSoft sent me For Honor this week and we have Horizon Zero Dawn in a few weeks. Unfortunately due to issues with my hand, I really can’t game for extended periods of time anymore.

