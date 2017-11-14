FX+ Subscribers Get Early Access to The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story!

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 (10/9C) – but FX+ subscribers will be able to check it out beginning Friday, January 12, 2018.

LOS ANGELES, November 14, 2017 – Subscribers to the FX+ commercial-free service will be able to watch the first episode of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story beginning Friday, January 12, 2018, five days before the series officially premieres on FX.

FX+ is the commercial-free on demand hub for all seasons of almost every current and library title of FX original series. The service is currently available to Comcast Xfinity TV and Cox Contour subscribers who upgrade their service to include FX+ in their video package for $5.99 per month.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, the second installment of the acclaimed, award-winning limited series, will premiere on FX on Wednesday, January 17, at 10 PM ET/PT.

Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, Dan Minahan, Tom Rob Smith, Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski are Executive Producers of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. It is written by Tom Rob Smith, and Ryan Murphy directed the premiere episode of the series, which stars Darren Criss, Edgar Ramirez, Penelope Cruz and Ricky Martin. The series is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.

In addition to exclusively offering complete in-season stacking rights to all of its current original series commercial free, FX Networks is the first basic cable portfolio to offer every season of almost every title in its original series library. FX+ features every season of 31 FX original series or more than 1,300 episodes of award-winning and acclaimed original programs spanning the past 15 years. Due to the number of episodes in the FX Networks library, the shows will be rolled out over a period of time and it is expected that the complete FX+ roster will be available in 2018.

