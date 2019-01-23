Fosse/Verdon tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between visionary filmmaker Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon, Broadway’s greatest dancer and Fosse’s muse.

The eight-episode limited series will premiere in early April. Details follow.

FX Announces Premiere Date For Fosse/Verdon

Limited Series Starring Sam Rockwell, Michelle Williams and a Stellar Cast Will Premiere Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX

From Award-Winning Producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields Who All Are Executive Producers; Nicole Fosse Serves As Co-Executive Producer

LOS ANGELES, January 23, 2019 – FX’s highly-anticipated Fosse/Verdon limited series will premiere Tuesday, April 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX, it was announced today by Chuck Saftler, President, Program Strategy and COO, FX Networks.

Fosse/Verdon is an eight-episode limited series from award-winning producers Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Joel Fields. Production on the series is currently underway in New York City.

Based on Fosse, the biography written by Sam Wasson, Fosse/Verdon tells the story of the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He was a visionary filmmaker and one of theater’s most influential choreographers and directors. She was the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Together, they changed the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost. Featuring Fosse’s choreography, the series explores the hidden corners of show business, the price of pursuing greatness, and the suffering inflicted in the name of art.

Fosse/Verdon stars four-time Academy Award® nominee Michelle Williams as Gwen Verdon, and Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell – who received a Best Supporting Actor nomination today for Vice – as Bob Fosse. Norbert Leo Butz and Margaret Qualley also star, along with a stellar recurring cast that includes Aya Cash, Nate Corddry, Susan Misner, Bianca Marroquin, Kelli Barrett, Evan Handler, Rick Holmes, Paul Reiser, Ethan Slater and Byron Jennings.

Kail, Levenson, Miranda, Fields, Rockwell, Williams and George Stelzner are Executive Producers of the limited series that is produced by Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions.? Levenson wrote the premiere episode, which was directed by Kail.? Actress, dancer and producer Nicole Fosse, and daughter of Fosse and Verdon, serves as Co-Executive Producer and oversees The Verdon Fosse Legacy. Co-Producer Andy Blankenbuehler is serving as a Choreographer, as is Susan Misner. Erica Kay serves as Producer, and acclaimed composer and arranger Alex Lacamoire is serving as Supervising Music Producer.

