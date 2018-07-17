Ahead of Comic-Con International 2018, Dark Horse announces Disney Ralph Breaks the Internet—Click Start: Choose Your Own Internet Adventure! This new graphic novel serves as a prequel, and bonus short sequel to the feature film Disney Ralph Breaks the Internet – premiering November 21, 2018.

Comic Con International 2018 will take place July 19th–22nd at the San Diego Convention Center, in San Diego, CA.

SDCC 2018: DARK HORSE REVEALS NEW ORIGINAL GRAPHIC NOVEL BASED ON “DISNEY RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (July 17, 2018)—-Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Dark Horse is proud to reveal Disney Ralph Breaks the Internet—Click Start: Choose Your Own Internet Adventure! This new graphic novel serves as a prequel, and bonus short sequel to the feature film Disney Ralph Breaks the Internet (premiering November 21, 2018).

Written by Joe Caramagna and Amy Mebberson with art by Emilio Urbano, Andrea Greppi, and Amy Mebberson, Disney Ralph Breaks the Internet—Click Start: Choose Your Own Internet Adventure continues the adventures of Vanellope and Ralph in two stories, set before and after the events of the feature film!

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ follow-up to 2012’s Wreck-It Ralph leaves the arcade behind, venturing into the expansive universe of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s not-so-light touch. In this prequel, a choose-your-own-adventure-style graphic novel, Wreck-It Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz journey through the internet with you in the lead . . . Then, in a bonus 8-page short sequel to the film, Vanellope explores the wonders of OhMyDisney.com.

Disney Ralph Breaks the Internet—Click Start: Choose Your Own Internet Adventure goes on sale December 12, 2018, and is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop. This 64-page graphic novel retails for $10.99.

