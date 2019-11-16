Go Even Deeper Into Twin Peaks with Twin Peaks: Z to A!

On December 10th, Twin Peaks fans will be able to get even deeper into David Lynch’s unique series than ever before.

Twin Peaks: Z to A will include the entire series (including A Limited Event Series and Fire Walk with Me) plus a new interview with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee and Behind the Curtain – new 25-minute (non-linear) behind-the-scenes featurettes on all 18 episodes of A Limited Event Series – plus all previously released bonus material.

TORONTO, Ont. – A definitive, limited edition for avid fans of the cultural phenomenon, TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A will feature new expansive behind-the-scenes looks for each of the 18 installments of A Limited Event Series, a brand new interview and featurette with beloved cast members, an unaired Roadhouse performance from Au Revoir Simone, and 4K Ultra HD upgrades of two of the most talked-about episodes of Twin Peaks. Limited to 25,000 numbered copies worldwide, the 21-disc collection will be available in the U.S. and Canada on from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment. TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A includes two standalone Blu-ray discs packed with new special features: “A Talk with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee” – A rare joint interview running approximately 90 minutes with the actors behind the iconic characters of Laura Palmer and Special Agent Dale Cooper. Moderated by longtime Lynch collaborator Kristine McKenna, the two stars offer a fascinating and unique perspective of the original series and its pilot, Fire Walk With Me, A Limited Event Series and their special experiences working with David Lynch.

“Behind The Curtain” – Up-close, behind-the-scenes, making of footage has been edited in a non-narrative fashion into 25 minute (approx.) long pieces for each of the 18 parts of A Limited Event Series. These pieces showcase acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch at work, and consist primarily of footage shot by Jason S. A large majority of this footage was not shown in the 10 films done by Jason S. included in the 10-part series from the 2017 home video release of A Limited Event Series, and is exclusive to this new collection.

“On the Couch with Kimmy and Harry” – Two of the most beloved Twin Peaks personalities, actors Harry Goaz and Kimmy Robertson reminisce about their fondest memories from Twin Peaks.

“Roadhouse Music” – Full-length, unedited versions of all 16 performances from The Roadhouse Bar from acts including Nine Inch Nails, Eddie Vedder, Chromatics, Julee Cruise, and many others. The set also includes a performance of “Sad Song” from Au Revoir Simone which was shot for A Limited Event Series, but never aired and is exclusive to this release. TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A will also include a 4K Ultra HD disc that includes brand new UHD transfers of both versions of the original series pilot from 1990 (domestic and international), and the “horrifyingly beautiful” (Vulture) Part 8 of A Limited Event Series – both overseen by David Lynch. In addition to this trove of newly produced and upgraded material will be all existing special features from the previous releases of Twin Peaks: The Entire Mystery (including The Missing Pieces) and Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series, culminating in over 20 total hours of new and existing special feature content. TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A features collectible packaging, a die-cut acrylic figure of Laura Palmer and Special Agent Dale Cooper, the Red Room Gallery: a curated set of twenty-five (25), 5” x 5” printed cards, and an individually numbered, collectible certificate of authenticity. TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A Blu-ray Bonus Disc Breakdown: (Run time: Approximately 10 hours, 32 minutes) Disc One Behind The Curtain, Parts 1-12 – New!

On the Couch with Kimmy and Harry – New! Disc Two Behind The Curtain, Parts 13-18 – New!

A Talk with Kyle MacLachlan and Sheryl Lee – New!

Roadhouse Music

Chromatics, “Shadow”

The Cactus Blossoms, “Mississippi”

Au Revoir Simone, “Lark”

Trouble, “Snake Eyes”

Sharon Van Etten, “Tarifa”

Nine Inch Nails, “She’s Gone Away”

Au Revoir Simone, “A Violent Yet Flammable World”

Hudson Mohawke, “Human”

Rebekah Del Rio, “No Stars”

Chromatics, “ ”

James Marshall (as James Hurley), “Just You”

Lissie, “Wild West”

The Veils, “Axolotl”

Eddie Vedder, “Out Of Sand”

Julee Cruise, “The World Spins”

Au Revoir Simone, “Sad Song” – New! 4K Ultra HD Bonus Disc Breakdown: (Run time: Approximately 2 hours, 32 minutes) Twin Peaks “Pilot”

Original Version

Alternate International Version

Twin Peaks: A Limited Event Series, Part 8 TWIN PEAKS: FROM Z TO A Street Date: , 2019 Catalog #: 59209549000 U.S. Rating: Original Series and A Limited Event Series: Not Rated Fire Walk With Me: R Canadian Rating: Original Series and A Limited Event Series: 14A Fire Walk With Me: 18A

