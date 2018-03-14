Freeform’s The Fosters Concludes with Three-Night Finale; First Teaser Released!

Freeform’s critically-acclaimed series The Fosters will conclude its five-season run with a three-night finale beginning on Monday, June 4th (8/7C) and concluding on Wednesday, June 6th (8/7C) with a super-sized episode.

Joining the cast of series regulars in the three-night event are six guest stars, including Abigail Cowen, Robert Gant, Susan Walters, Beau Mirchoff, Spencer List, (“The Bachelors”), and Dallas Young.

FREEFORM’S GROUNDBREAKING FAMILY DRAMA ‘THE FOSTERS’ TO CONCLUDE WITH A SPECIAL THREE-NIGHT SERIES FINALE EVENT STARTING JUNE 4

THE CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED SERIES ADDS SIX GUEST STARS

FIRST PROMO RELEASED

Joining the cast of series regulars in the three-night event are six guest stars, including Abigail Cowen (“Wisdom of the Crowd”) who appeared in last night’s spring finale as Eliza, Brandon’s fiancé. Also joining as guest stars are Robert Gant (“Queer as Folk”), Susan Walters (“Teen Wolf”), Beau Mirchoff (“Awkward.”) and Spencer List (“The Bachelors”), who will play Eliza’s parents and brothers, respectively. Rounding out the guest stars is Dallas Young, who will play Corey, a charismatic foster child.

“The Fosters” is a compelling, one-hour drama about a multi-ethnic family mix of adopted and biological teenaged kids being raised by two moms. Stef Adams Foster (Teri Polo), a dedicated police officer, and her wife, Lena Adams Foster (Sherri Saum), a school vice principal, have built a close-knit, loving family with Stef’s biological son from a previous marriage, Brandon (David Lambert); their adopted twins, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Jesus (Noah Centineo); and adopted siblings Jude (Hayden Byerly) and his half-sister, Callie (Maia Mitchell).

Winner of the Television Academy Honors Award and the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series, “The Fosters” is executive produced by Jennifer Lopez (“Shades of Blue,” “World of Dance”) and created by Bradley Bredeweg and Peter Paige (“Queer As Folk”), who also serve as executive producers and writers along with Joanna Johnson (“The Bold and the Beautiful,” “Hope & Faith”).

Greg Gugliotta, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Nuyorican Productions, Inc. in association with Freeform.

