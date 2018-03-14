Take Anime Film Blame! Home This Month!

An “infection” in the past has caused automated systems to spiral out of order, resulting in a multi-leveled city structure that replicates itself infinitely in all directions.

A girl named Zuru and a wanderer seeking the Net Terminal Genes – the key to restoring order to the world – may be the planet’s last hope.

The anime film Blame! arrives on home video on March 27th.

San Francisco, CA, March 14, 2018 – VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, announces the home media release of the anime film BLAME! on March 27th.

The film was directed by Hiroyuki Seshita, who also helmed fan-favorite series Knights of Sidonia and Ajin: Demi-Human. BLAME! was produced by Polygon Pictures, the Japanese 3DCG animation studio widely renowned for its award-winning work on shows like Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Transformers: Prime, as well as the acclaimed Knights of Sidonia series.

The BLAME! Blu-ray edition will carry an MSRP of $24.98 U.S. / $29.99 CAN. A standard DVD-only edition will also be available with an MSRP of $19.98 U.S. / $24.99 CAN. Audio featuring English, Japanese, and Spanish dialogue options are available along with English and Spanish subtitles. Notable bonus features for the home media editions include a “Making of BLAME!” documentary and a Blu-ray exclusive art gallery.

In BLAME!, an “infection” in the past has caused automated systems to spiral out of order, resulting in a multi-leveled city structure that replicates itself infinitely in all directions. Now humanity has lost access to the city’s controls and is being hunted down and purged by the defense system known as the Safeguard. In a tiny corner of the city, a little enclave known as the Electro-Fishers is facing eventual extinction, trapped between the threat of the Safeguard and dwindling food supplies. A girl named Zuru goes on a journey to find food for her village, only to inadvertently cause doom when an observation tower senses her and summons a Safeguard pack to eliminate the threat. With her companions dead and all escape routes blocked, the only thing that can save her now is the sudden arrival of Killy the Wanderer, on his quest for the Net Terminal Genes, the key to restoring order to the world.

BLAME! was originally serialized as a manga series in Kodansha’s Afternoon magazine from 1997 to 2003. It was the debut work of creator Tsutomu Nihei, who went on to win the 39th Kodansha Manga Award for his series, Knights of Sidonia. Nihei is also known for his work on the sci-fi manga series, BIOMEGA (which is published in English by VIZ Media).

For additional information on BLAME! or other anime titles distributed by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

