GeekScholars Movie News returns this week their March 2018 Preview! Listen in as the hosts reveal their predictions by way of Rotten Tomatoes scores and Opening Box Office Haul for: Tomb Raider, Pacific Rim Uprising, and Ready Player One. After that, the GeekScholars have a quick round table discussion regarding the casting of Kristen Wiig in the villainous role of Cheetah in Wonder Woman 2.

Like this: Like Loading...