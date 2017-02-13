Bad News: Assassin’s Creed Is Coming to Home Video!

Assassin’s Creed (aka The Complete and Utter Waste of an Oscar®-Worthy Cast) is coming to home video in Digital HD (March 10th), 4K ULTRA HD, 3D Blu-ray & DVD (March 21st).

With Over 90 Minutes of Behind-the-Scenes Footage, Featurettes and Immersive Action, It’s Time to Plug into the Animus Like Never Before.

LOS ANGELES, CA – Enter the Animus and dive deeper into the action when Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment releases Assassin’s Creed on Digital HD on March 10 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, 3D Blu-ray™ and DVD on March 21. Ubisoft®’s blockbuster video game franchise is brought to life in this new powerful storyline, along with an arsenal of action and adventure, and continues with more than 90 minutes of high-powered unrelenting bonus features.

Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard star in this action-adventure film based on the critically acclaimed video game franchise. Through a technology that unlocks his memories, Callum (Fassbender) discovers he is a descendant of an ancient line of Assassins. Transformed by the past, Callum begins to gain the knowledge and physical skills needed to topple the Templar’s quest for world domination in the present day. Assassin’s Creed is a “beautiful cinematic experience that transcends its video game origins in every way.” (Andrew Freund, Dish Nation, Fox-TV)

An all-star cast is led by Academy Award® nominee Michael Fassbender* (Cal), Academy Award® winner Marion Cotillard** (Sofia), and Academy Award® winner Jeremy Irons*** (Rikkin). Directed by Justin Kurzel****, a Cannes’ Jury Prize winner, Assassin’s Creed transforms the popular video game franchise into a must-have film for any avid gaming and action-film enthusiast.

Assassin’s Creed Blu-ray™, DVD and Digital HD Special Features

Fans of the beloved game can achieve 100% synchronization with more than 90 minutes of special features. Michael Fassbender along with the cast and filmmakers of Assassin’s Creed discuss adapting the iconic video game series to the big screen and show never before seen footage from production.

Take the Pledge: Behind the Scenes of Assassin’s Creed – Join the Brotherhood as you go behind the scenes of Assassin’s Creed in a five-part documentary:

Legacy of Assassin’s Creed – Justin Kurzel, Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard discuss the legacy of the iconic video game franchise and the original story created for the film

Becoming an Assassin – Michael Fassbender and the rest of the cast explore the training required to become master assassins

Tools of the Trade – The filmmakers discuss the inspiration behind the design of the costumes, hoods and weapons, as well as the signature hidden blades

In the Realm of Realism – The Assassin’s Creed cast and crew discuss the recreation of 15th century Spain, as well as modern-day Abstergo

Swift Moves and Stealth Maneuvers – An inside look at the incredible team behind the film’s action sequences, defying gravity with parkour and “leap of faith” stunts

Deleted Scenes Conversation with Justin Kurzel & Christopher Tellefsen – Director Justin Kurzel and Editor Christopher Tellefsen look back on the scenes that didn’t quite make the cut

Deleted Scenes Conversation with Justin Kurzel – Join Director Justin Kurzel and his key collaborators on Assassin’s Creed as they look back on the process of crafting the film

Gallery & More! – Photos from the set, concept, costumes and weapons art

*Academy Award® nominee for Best Lead Actor in Steve Jobs and Best Supporting Actor in Twelve Years a Slave

**Academy Award® win for Best Lead Actress in La môme

***Academy Award® win for Best Actor in Reversal of Fortune

****Cannes Film Festival Jury Prize win of the Critics Week – Special Mention for Snowtown

Assassin’s Creed Blu-ray™ & Blu-ray™ 3D :

Street Date: March 21, 2017

Screen Format: Widescreen 16:9 (2.39:1)

Audio: English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English / French / Spanish

Total Run Time: Approximately 115 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13

Closed Captioned: Yes

Assassin’s Creed 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray™ :

Street Date: March 21, 2017

Screen Format: Widescreen 16:9 (2.39:1)

Audio: English Dolby Atmos, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Dolby Digital 5.1, French Dolby Digital 5.1

Subtitles: English / French / Spanish

Total Run Time: Approximately 115 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13

Closed Captioned: Yes

Assassin’s Creed DVD :

Street Date: March 21, 2017

Screen Format: Widescreen 16:9 (2.39:1)

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1, English Descriptive Audio 5.1, Spanish Surround Dolby Digital 2.0, French Surround Dolby Digital 2.0

Subtitles: English / French / Spanish

Total Run Time: Approximately 115 minutes

U.S. Rating: PG-13

Closed Captioned: Yes

