Forces Featurette: The Foreigner!

London small business owner Quan (Jackie chan wants to find the men who killed his daughter and thinks that Irish First Minister Hennessy (Pierce Brosnan) knows.

The Foreigner opens on October 13th.

THE FOREIGNER, starring Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan, is a timely action thriller from the director of “Casino Royale.”

The film tells the story of humble London businessman Quan (Chan), whose long-buried past erupts in a revenge-fueled vendetta when the only person left for him to love — his teenage daughter — is taken from him in a senseless act of politically-motivated terrorism.

In his relentless search for the identity of the terrorists, Quan is forced into a cat- and-mouse conflict with a British government official (Brosnan), whose own past may hold clues to the identities of the elusive killers.

In Theaters October 13, 2017

Cast: Jackie Chan and Pierce Brosnan

Director: Martin Campbell

Writer: Screenplay by David Marconi. Based on the Novel “The Chinaman” by Stephen Leather.

Producers: Jackie Chan, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Arthur Sarkissian, Qi Jian Hong, Claire Kupchak, Scott Lumpkin, Jamie Marshall, Cathy Schulman

