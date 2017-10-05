Has He Got This Trailer: Future Man!

Future Man stars Josh Hutcherson (The Hunger Games) as “Josh Futturman,” a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity.

Unfortunately, he is not The Last Starfighter!

The first season of future Man premieres on Hulu on November 14th.

Future Man is created and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir (Sausage Party). Executive produced and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Executive produced by Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin. Future Man is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Matt Tolmach Productions and Turkeyfoot Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.

All episodes premiere Tuesday, Nov. 14 only on Hulu. Thank you!

