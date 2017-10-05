It’s All I’ve Got Left Trailer: Molly’s Game!

Molly Bloom was an Olympic-class skier before she became the go-to for the world’s highest stakes poker game – for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night. By 17 FBI agents with automatic weapons.

Jessica Chastain is Molly Bloom and Idris Elba is her defense lawyer, Charlie Jaffey in Molly’ Game – in theaters on November 22nd.

MOLLY’S GAME is based on the true story of Molly Bloom, an Olympic-class skier who ran the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested in the middle of the night by 17 FBI agents wielding automatic weapons. Her players included Hollywood royalty, sports stars, business titans and finally, unbeknownst to her, the Russian mob. Her only ally was her criminal defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learned that there was much more to Molly than the tabloids led us to believe.

In Theaters November 22, 2017

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba, Kevin Costner, Chris O’Dowd, Michael Cera, Joe Keery, Rachel Skarsten, Graham Greene and Brian d’Arcy James

Director: Aaron Sorkin

Writer: Screenplay by Aaron Sorkin. Based on the memoir by Molly Bloom

Producers: Stuart M. Besser, Mark Gordon, Leopoldo Gout, Matt Jackson, Lauren Lohman, Lyn Lucibello and Amy Pascal

Connect with Molly’s Game Online:

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/mollysgamemovie

TWITTER: www.twitter.com/mollys_game

INSTAGRAM: www.instagram.com/mollysgamemovie #MollysGame

Like this: Like Loading...