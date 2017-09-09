Television

First Look: Black Mirror: Season 4!

Leave a comment

Netflix has released a couple of photos from the fourth season of Black Mirror – including one of a very familiar-looking bridge crew.

Black Mirror: Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.

Black Mirror Season 4: USS Callister – Photo by Simon Callister/Courtesy of Netflix.

We know the episodic titles for the next six Black Mirror episodes, and now Netflix has released first look images from the hugely anticipated fourth season: USS Callister & Arkangel

 

Black Mirror Season 4 – Arkangel – Photo by Simon Killick/Courtesy of Netflix.

About Black Mirror

Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

netflix.com/blackmirror 

Leave a Reply