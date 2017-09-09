First Look: Black Mirror: Season 4!

Netflix has released a couple of photos from the fourth season of Black Mirror – including one of a very familiar-looking bridge crew.

Black Mirror: Seasons 1-3 are now streaming on Netflix.

We know the episodic titles for the next six Black Mirror episodes, and now Netflix has released first look images from the hugely anticipated fourth season: USS Callister & Arkangel

About Black Mirror

Black Mirror is an anthology series that taps into our collective unease with the modern world, with each stand-alone episode a sharp, suspenseful tale exploring themes of contemporary techno-paranoia leading to an unforgettable – and sometimes unsettling – conclusion. Without questioning it, technology has transformed all aspects of our lives; in every home; on every desk; in every palm – a plasma screen; a monitor; a Smartphone – a Black Mirror reflecting our 21st Century existence back at us. The series is created and written by Charlie Brooker, and executive produced by Brooker and Annabel Jones.

netflix.com/blackmirror

Like this: Like Loading...