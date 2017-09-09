That Might Explain What Happened To Your Wife Trailer: Suburbicon!

Suburban dad gets in trouble with the mob. Chaos ensues. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices.

Suburbican opens on October 27th.

Suburbicon is the talk of the town! See it in a neighborhood near you on October 27th.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SuburbiconMovie

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SuburbiconMovie

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/SuburbiconM…

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns…the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. From director George Clooney, this is Suburbicon, starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, and Oscar Issac.

Like this: Like Loading...