FAN EXPO Vancouver Fan Faves and Must-Sees!

FAN EXPO Vancouver, one of the largest fan conventions in the Pacific Northwest, gets underway on Friday, November 10th.

This year’s con includes some top-flight panels (the cast of iZombie, The Flash, Arrow and more); a swak of celebrity photo ops with likes of Grant Gustin, Henry Winkler, Famke Janssen and more; Cosplayers galore, and Sketch Duels, featuring renowned artists including Tom Grummett, Humberto Ramos, Nick Bradshaw, Tony Moore, Leonard Kirk, and more.

FAN EXPO Vancouver runs from November 10-12 at the Vancouver Convention Centre East, 999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC.

Fan Favourites and Must-Sees at FAN EXPO Vancouver this weekend!

In just a few days, FAN EXPO VANCOUVER is taking over the city with a three-day pop culture extravaganza that only comes around once a year! Prepare for jaw-dropping cosplay, mind-blowing anime and all the latest nerd-wear as this highly anticipated phenomenon presents the best of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming. Back with all the fan favourite attractions that you’ve come to know and love, this star-studded family-oriented celebration truly has something for everyone.

Here’s a checklist of some of the must see activities happening throughout a weekend that you and your alter-ego won’t want to miss! Come down and release your inner superhero!

The Must Sees:

Q&A Panels with Celebrity Talent | Friday – Sunday |

Get the inside scoop on what goes on BTS (behind the scenes) and other never heard before on set moments during the Q & A panels with our celebrity guests; including Q&A Sessions with the cast of The Flash, Arrow, Degrassi, and with the latest additions of Malcolm Goodwin and Robert Buckley to our guest roster, we’ll also have a 5 member iZombie cast Q&A! See full schedule for details*.

Celebrity Photo-Ops | Friday – Sunday |

Why try for a selfie when you can have a guaranteed pro shot with your favourite celebrity? Photo ops are available with stars like Grant Gustin, Henry Winkler, Famke Janssen, and more!

Cosplay Characters | Friday – Sunday |

Adults and children alike let their alter-ego out to play over the weekend at the coolest playground of cosplay nerds in the city. Also catch the celebrity Cosplay panel on Saturday at 1:30pm with Leeanna Vamp, Holly Wolf and Karli Woods.

FAN EXPO Speed Dating | Friday – Sunday |

3 minutes to make a connection and a whole weekend for it to flourish. Make friends, find love, or go for something a little more casual with FAN EXPO speed dating. Hetero and LGBT sessions available. This is a 19+ event.

The Improvised Adventures of: FAN EXPO Edition | Sunday 4:00pm |

Want to learn about the chaos that truly ensues backstage while trying to coordinate FAN EXPO? The Fictionals will give you a glimpse into our back office happenings and let you in on the secrets.

Twisted Toonz presents an All Star Voice Actor Script Reading of The Princess Bride | Saturday 5:30pm |

Sketch Duels | Friday – Sunday |

They’ve rested their wrists and are ready to duel! Watch your favourite artists such as Humberto Ramos, Nick Bradshaw, Tony Moore, Leonard Kirk, Tom Grummett, Yanick Paquette, Dan Parent, and more draw it out!

Improv Against Humanity: FAN EXPO Edition | Saturday 5:00pm |

Contestants will play Cards Against Humanity as Vancouver’s hottest comedians, The Fictionals bring these hilarious (often questionable) combinations to life.

The Steampunk Time Travellers Bazaar heads to FAN EXPO | Friday-Sunday |

The Steampunk experts will be running free panels, demonstrations and workshops throughout the weekend, including nerf gun duelling, props building, leather working and how to Steampunk on a budget.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East, 999 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3C1

When: FAN EXPO Vancouver Friday, November 10 – Sunday, November 12, 2017

For the list of guests, show hours and tickets, visit www.fanexpovancouver.com

*Find the complete weekend program, visit http://fanexpovancouver.com/2017-show-program/

-30-

FAN EXPO VANCOUVER™ is a pop culture convention for fans of comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming. The three-day extravaganza is packed with exciting family-friendly activities and celebrities. 2017 Celebrity Guests include Grant Gustin (Flash), Henry Winkler (Happy Days), Famke Janssen (X-Men Films), and more! Nov 10-12, 2017 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, Vancouver, BC. www.fanexpovancouver.com

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest entertainment convention group in the country and one of the largest in the world. Collectively, it hosts over 500,000 fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MegaCon Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, MegaCon Tampa Bay, FAN EXPO Regina™, Toronto ComiCon, Dallas Fan Days and Edmonton Comic & Entertainment Expo.

Like this: Like Loading...