‘We all have our own problems; our own issues,’ notes Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy), in the first teaser trailer for Marvel’s Venom – as he’s undergoing an MRI.

As he’s mentioning ‘an accident,’ there’s a flash of an alien spacecraft that’s crashed in a wooded area. And what’s that bubbling black stuff in that super-science -looking container?

Venom opens on October 5th – and it’s pretty clear that New Mutants isn’t the only Marvel/Columbia Pictures movie that’s going to lean into the horror arena…

