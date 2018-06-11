Everyone Needs Approval Trailer: The Wife!

She gave up her dreams and put up with her husband’s peccadillos in the name of art – and he is about to receive the Nobel Prize for Literature.

She’s not entirely happy about that.

The Wife will be in select theaters on August 17th.

THE WIFE

In Theaters August 17th

Cast: Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce, Christian Slater, Max Irons, Harry Lloyd, Annie Starke, Elizabeth McGovern

Directed by: Björn Runge

Screenplay by: Jane Anderson

Based on the Book by: Meg Wolitzer

Distributor: Sony Pictures Classics

Rated: R

Joan Castleman (Glenn Close) is a highly intelligent and still-striking beauty – the perfect devoted wife. Forty years spent sacrificing her own talent, dreams and ambitions to fan the flames of her charismatic husband Joe (Jonathan Pryce) and his skyrocketing literary career. Ignoring his infidelities and excuses because of his “art” with grace and humor. Their fateful pact has built a marriage upon uneven compromises and Joan’s reached her breaking point. On the eve of Joe’s Nobel Prize for Literature, the crown jewel in a spectacular body of work, Joan’s coup de grace is to confront the biggest sacrifice of her life and secret of his career. THE WIFE is a poignant, funny and emotional journey; a celebration of womanhood, self-discovery and liberation.

