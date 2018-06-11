I Can See That Trailer: GLOW: Season Two!

The girls are back in town – and they’ve got fans!

GLOW: Season Two premieres on Netflix on June 29th.

GLOW big or GLOW home. The girls are back in town June 29th.

Season 2 follows the women of GLOW as they become local celebrities, confronting the good, the bad, and the ugly realities of their newfound fame. As Ruth and Debbie settle into the day-to-day of making a season of TV together, they confront lingering issues at the heart of their friendship. Sam is still Sam, but now he has a teenage daughter living with him and twenty episodes to churn out. The wrestling is harder, the stakes are higher, and the hair is even bigger.

++++++++++++++++++++++++

ABOUT GLOW

Showrunners: Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch

Executive Producers: Liz Flahive, Carly Mensch, Tara Hermann, & Jenji Kohan

Launch Date: June 29, 2018

Format: Comedy; 10 x 30-minute episodes

Cast – Regulars: Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin , Marc Maron, Sydelle Noel, Britney Young, Britt Baron, Kate Nash, Jackie Tohn, Gayle Rankin, Kia Stevens

Cast – Recurring: Sunita Mani, Rebekka Johnson, Kimmy Gatewood, Ellen Wong, Marianna Palka, Chris Lowell, Shakira Barrera, Bashir Salahuddin, Rich Sommer

Inspired by the short-lived but beloved show from the 80s, GLOW tells the fictional story of Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie), an out-of-work, struggling actress in 1980s Los Angeles who finds one last chance for stardom when she’s thrust into the glitter and spandex world of women’s wrestling. In addition to working with 12 Hollywood misfits, Ruth also has to compete with Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin ) a former soap actress who left the business to have a baby, only to be sucked back into work when her picture perfect life is not what it seems. And at the wheel is Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron), a washed-up, B-movie director who now must lead this group of women on the journey to wrestling stardom.

Cast & Characters:

Alison Brie / “Ruth Wilder”

Betty Gilpin / “Debbie Eagan”

Marc Maron / “Sam Silvia”

Kate Nash / “Rhonda Richardson”

Gayle Rankin / “Sheila the She-Wolf”

Sydelle Noel / “Cherry Bang”

Britney Young / “Carmen Wade”

Britt Baron / “Justine Biagi”

Kia Stevens / “Tamme Dawson”

Jackie Tohn / “Melanie Rosen”

Ellen Wong / “Jenny Chen”

Sunita Mani / “Arthie Premkumar”

Chris Lowell / “Bash Howard”

Marianna Palka / “Reggie Walsh”

Kimmy Gatewood / “Stacey Beswick”

Rebekka Johnson / “Dawn Rivecca”

Shakira Barrera / “Yolanda”

Bashir Salahuddin / “Keith Bang”

Rich Sommer / “Mark Eagan”

Revisit GLOW Season 1 ahead of new episodes.

Watch GLOW on Netflix:

https://www.netflix.com/title/80114988

Follow for a GLOW up:

GLOW on the ‘gram: http://www.instagram.com/glownetflix

GLOW on Twitter: http://twitter.com/glownetflix

GLOW on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/GlowNetflix

Like this: Like Loading...