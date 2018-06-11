AMC Announces Return Date for Fear the Walking Dead: Season 4, Part 2!

AMC has set the date for the second half of Fear the Walking Dead’s fourth season – Sunday, August 12 (9/8C).

AMC ANNOUNCES THE SECOND HALF OF “FEAR THE WALKING DEAD” SEASON 4 TO RETURN ON SUNDAY, AUGUST 12 AT 9:00PM ET/PT

NEW YORK, NY – June 11, 2018 – AMC’s original series “Fear the Walking Dead” will return for the second half of season four, consisting of eight episodes, on Sunday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT, as announced during last night’s “Talking Dead.” Critics have said “Fear’s” fourth season has “completely changed the game,” “…is deserving to be praised as one of the best shows on television, (Comicbook.com.), “feels like it’s been given a second life” (Hypable.com), and “has knocked me off the couch” (TV Line.com), among other critical acclaim.

The first half of season four began with one figure huddled around a campfire, and ended with nine. Characters who started their journeys in isolation collided with each other in unexpected ways and found themselves in one of the last places they ever expected to be…together. In the back half of the season they will explore who they are now – as individuals and as part of the greater group – and how they will forge ahead. They will find themselves pitted against new adversaries – human, walker, and even nature itself. Theirs will be a journey wrought with danger, love, heartbreak, loss, and ultimately, hope.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, as well as Robert Kirkman, David Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd and Greg Nicotero, and produced by AMC Studios. The series stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Garret Dillahunt, Maggie Grace and Jenna Elfman.

“Fear the Walking Dead” is the #3 drama on cable among adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 in Nielson live+3 ratings.

Like this: Like Loading...