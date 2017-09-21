Everyone Is A Suspect Trailer: Murder on the Orient Express!

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express has been adapted for film several times – each new director giving it a slightly different spin.

Now Kenneth Branagh (who also plays Hercule Poirot) has taken the helm and set the film in winter, adding an extra layer of beauty and forboding.

Murder on the Orient Express will be in theaters on November 10th.

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

In Theaters November 10, 2017

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Screenplay by: Michael Green Based upon the Novel by: Agatha Christie

Produced by: Ridley Scott, Mark Gordon, Simon Kinberg, Kenneth Branagh, Michael Shaefer, Judy Hofflund

Cast: Tom Bateman, Kenneth Branagh, Penélope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Josh Gad, Derek Jacobi, Leslie Odom, Jr., Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley, Marwan Kenzari, Olivia Colman, Lucy Boynton, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Sergei Polunin

