Everybody Knows Trailer: Search Party: Season 2!

Dory (Alia Shawkat), Portia (Meredith Hagner), Elliott (John Early) and Drew (John Reynolds) must deal with the disastrous consequences of successfully tracking down missing classmate Chantal (Clare McNulty) in season two of TBS’ dark comedy Search Party, returning Sunday, November 19. As the friends’ paranoia grows, their relationships fray, and it becomes increasingly difficult to trust that no one will discover the group’s secret. These privileged, self-absorbed 20-somethings are in danger.

Search Party stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, John Reynolds and Brandon Micheal Hall and is executive-produced by Sarah-Violet Bliss, Charles Rogers, Michael Showalter, Lilly Burns and Tony Hernandez. The series is produced by Turner’s Studio T in association with Jax Media.